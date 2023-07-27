HARRISBURG – A four-run outburst in the sixth inning put the Altoona Curve ahead to stay in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators.
After Harrisburg’s Terone Harris III singled in a pair of runs in the first, Altoona nibbled a run off of the lead thanks to Matt Fraizer’s run-producing groundout in the second.
Tsung-Che Cheng’s RBI double in the sixth drew Altoona level at 2-all with Jackson Glenn’s three-run home run giving the Curve a 5-2 lead.
A solo shot from the Senators’ Robert Hassell III capped the scoring during the eighth inning.
Mike Jarvis collected three hits for the Curve, who saw Glenn cross the plate twice.
Altoona starter Anthony Solometo picked up the win, going five innings with two runs allowed and five strikeouts.
Justin Meis picked up his first save, tossing three innings of two-hit ball, allowing the Hassell dinger in the eighth, while also fanning three batters.
