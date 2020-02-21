The Richland High School boys basketball team started slowly, but pressed its way to a decisive second-quarter advantage over visiting Mount Union on Friday night.
Once the third-seeded Rams got on track, coach Greg Burke’s team pulled away from the sixth-seeded Trojans, 70-49, in the District 6 Class AAA quarterfinal round.
“We came out with intensity, but we didn’t play with detail in the first quarter,” Burke said of a 16-12 deficit. “We gave those guys an opportunity to hit open shots and to their credit, they did. There was no way we were going to let that go past the first quarter.
“We came out with full-court press and everybody started playing with the intensity they’re supposed to have.”
Richland (15-7) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal round and secured a spot in the PIAA Tournament. The Rams will face LHAC rival Westmont Hilltop, the second seed, which beat seventh-seeded Bellwood-Antis 62-33.
Mount Union finished 13-10.
“We played at our pace early,” Trojans coach Barry McClain said. “The second quarter, they went to that press and it got us away from what we do.
“They turned us over early. It had us playing at a higher pace. We didn’t get set back on defense. That (Caleb) Burke kid is a good ballplayer and they were a lot bigger than we thought after watching them on film.”
Richland’s defense forced turnovers and created offense. The Rams outscored Mount Union 27-10 in the second quarter and led 39-26 at halftime.
Sophomores Trent Rozich and Kellan Stahl combined for 18 points in the momentum-swaying quarter.
Rozich finished with 13 points and Stahl, nine.
“With young guys like that, at this time of the season we need other guys who can score,” Greg Burke said.
Senior point guard Caleb Burke had 14 points, 12 assists and six rebounds.
Senior forward Koby Bailey had 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
“We started off slow,” Caleb Burke said. “We were a little bit sluggish coming out in the first quarter. After that we picked it up. We knew what we had to do.
“When we’re not playing our best and we can flip the switch like that, it shows how many different weapons we have on this team.”
Mount Union senior Kobe Hand scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds. He had 10 points in the first quarter, with two of his four 3-pointers.
“I thought we played pretty good for a while,” McClain said. “The guys fought the whole game. Richland’s a good team. I can’t be too disappointed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.