It is no secret that Bishop McCort Catholic has been stellar when it comes to offensive production in the past 12 years under baseball coach Chris Pfeil.
The Crimson Crushers have used their bats to help make five PIAA semifinal appearances under Pfeil, including winning the state title in 2012. Tuesday night’s contest against neighboring rival Greater Johnstown was no different.
The Crimson Crushers pounded out 12 hits, while also swiping 11 bases and capitalizing on Trojan miscues, en route to an 18-8 victory in five innings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We were able to produce some good at bats, and we ran the bases extremely well,” Pfeil said. “That helped us bust it open.”
Eight of the nine Crimson Crushers’ starters tallied a hit and at least one RBI.
Four Bishop McCort batters drove in two or more runs, led by Mason Pfeil with three.
Ben Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored at the plate.
Mason Pfeil and Colby Cannizzaro each tallied two hits and scored two runs. Brock Beppler and Roman Fetzko recorded two RBIs a piece.
“The approaches at the plate were good,” Chris Pfeil said. “When the count was in our favor, we sat back on pitches and put solid hits together. We were able to string a bunch of them to put runs across in bunches, which helped us put them away.”
After Bishop McCort put up five runs in the top of the first, Greater Johnstown responded by scoring six in the bottom half. The Trojans were able to chase Crimson Crushers starting pitcher Bradyn Jarvis after two-plus innings when they added two more tallies in the bottom of the third.
Bishop McCort, however, added five more runs in the top of the third to lead 10-6 before erupting for eight runs in the fifth to put the mercy rule into effect.
Freshman reliever Adam Radkowski threw three scoreless innings of relief for the Crimson Crushers, allowing two hits and striking out three, to keep the Trojans at bay.
“I like what we did offensively,” Trojans coach Kerry Pfeil said. “That was definitely the best game we’d swung the bats one through nine.
“You also can’t give a good team more than three outs, and we did that in all of their big innings. It hurt us.”
Greater Johnstown tallied six hits, one apiece by six different players. Zyan Stanko recorded three RBIs. Dalton Lynch scored twice.
The Trojans (0-4) will look to get their first win of the season when they host Somerset on Thursday.
“We’re still getting experience,” Kerry Pfeil said. “I had seven sophomores and freshmen on the field tonight. We’re still learning the speed and everything of the game. We’re just going to keep playing hard baseball like we do every game.”
Bishop McCort (5-0) hosts fellow LHAC power Forest Hills at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Credit to Johnstown, they played a great game,” Chris Pfeil said. “It’s the Laurel Highlands, so now, we turn the page and have another great team coming. They’re at the top almost every year, and we’re excited for the challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.