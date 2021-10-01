SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills dominated almost every statistical category against Bedford in the first half. They had more first downs (15-5) more offensive plays (48-8) and had a large advantage in time of possession.
The only category they did not dominate was the scoreboard. With just over two minutes left in the opening half, Bedford had only run three offensive plays, but had four touchdowns. The Bisons added two more scores in the final two minutes of the half in route to a 55-21 road victory.
“We create some big plays on the offensive side, for sure,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Credit to them, they had their offense rolling a little bit in the first half.”
Forest Hills took the opening kickoff and looked like it might take an early lead before Rangers quarterback Jake Poldiak was sacked to turn the ball over on downs as the drive stalled in Bisons territory.
Bedford only needed two plays to put points on the scoreboard. After an incomplete pass that was almost intercepted by Crawley off a deflection, Ethan Weber took a pitch to right. It looked like Forest Hills had Weber penned in, but he got around the right end and scampered down the sideline. He eluded a tackle near the Rangers 15 yard line, and sprinted into the end zone for the first points.
“There were a lot of big plays,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We kick off and they score. In the first half we had exactly zero tackles, and they had 42 points. You can’t win any games like that. I’m not blaming the kids, that’s us. That’s on me.
“That’s the scheme. I have to put kids in a better place. I’m proud of our kids. They didn’t give up. They kept battling.”
After an 11-play Rangers drive that stalled at midfield, a Crawley punt pinned the Bisons at their 5-yard line. However, Bedford needed just one play – a 95-yard scoring run by Mercury Swaim – to work out of the hole.
On the first play of the second quarter Colton Danel fumbled the ball. Swaim scooped up the loose ball and darted 56 yards for the score. Forest Hills responded with another long drive. The Rangers moved the ball 75 yards in 11 plays.
Crawley capped the drive with a two yard touchdown run. However, the extra point was blocked.
Bedford quickly had a reply to the Rangers touchdown. Weber took caught the ensuing kickoff at the Bisons 24 yard line. He briefly cut inside, then toward the sideline, darting 76 yards untouched for the score that pushed the Bedford lead to 28-6.
Forest Hills put together another long drive, but Kevin Ressler intercepted Poldiak in the end zone to end the threat. Bedford took over on offense with 2:22 left in the half. They ran their first offensive play since Swaim’s 95 yard touchdown run with 1:16 left in the opening quarter. After an incomplete pass, Swaim ran up the middle, cut outside, and sprinted 80 yards for another touchdown. He broke two tackles at the Rangers 15 yard line to reach the end zone.
The Bisons added a 12 yard touchdown pass from Swaim to Maxwell Washington to take a 42-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams traded scores in the second half, as Bedford left Sidman with a 55-21 victory.
“They certainly made some plays on the offensive side of the ball, but our kids stepped up when they needed to,” said Steele. “There are plenty of things to work on. Next week is a big game against Central. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, and an awesome opportunity for the kids to go show what they can do.”
