JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland’s offense accounted for 362 rushing yards on Friday night at Herlinger Field.
Perhaps even more impressive, the Rams defense limited Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic to minus-15 net rushing yards and made enough big stops to counter a productive Marauders passing attack.
The combination resulted in a solid 28-3 victory that pushed the Rams to a perfect 3-0 mark while moving Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic to 1-2.
“Tim Ripple is our defensive coordinator, and him and the defensive staff do a great job getting everybody lined up,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “You can see our kids play with great intensity. They know what they’re doing. They’re just reacting and flying to the ball.”
On offense, Grayden Lewis had a game-high 159 rushing yards on 16 carries. The junior running back scored two TDs and a two-point conversion run.
Senior quarterback Kellan Stahl rushed for 78 yards and a score while completing 9 of 17 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore running back Evan McCracken added 76 rushing yards, and senior receiver Griffin LaRue ran three times for 42 yards and had four receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. On defense, LaRue had an interception that set up a third-quarter scoring drive.
“That’s the thing about our team. We’re able to spread the ball around and you can’t key on any one guy,” Bailey said. “If you try to key on LaRue, those backs and other receivers are going to take advantage of those opportunities.
“Our kids are unselfish and play team football, and because of that, we’re 3-0.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic opened the game with a successful onside kick and took possession at the Richland 34-yard line.
“We’re coming here to win,” Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler said. “Even though there are still a couple things we’ve got to improve on, we still feel like we’re a program that’s going to compete at a top level and we’re going to try to win every game we’re in.”
But the Rams defense stepped up after the onside kick, stopping four straight plays shy of the first-down marker to take over at the Richland 29-yard line.
“It was big,” Bailey said. “We thought they would try an onside. They’ve got a really good kicker who is able to place the ball. We thought they might need to steal a possession to stay in it and they did.
“Our defense rose to the occasion.”
The hosts moved 71 yards in six plays, including a defensive holding penalty on the Marauders that converted a fourth-and-3 situation. Lewis ran to his left on the next play, met a wall of defenders and reversed field, running untouched 32 yards to the end zone.
“We knew coming into the game, our run game was going to be strong,” LaRue said.
Chris Cordek’s extra-point kick gave the Rams a 7-0 lead with 7:24 left in the first.
Following a Marauders punt, Richland took over at its own 13 and needed 15 plays to move 87 yards. Stahl capped the march with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at 10:33 of the second quarter.
“Richland did a good job. We felt in the first half it could have been 10-0 us. But they had some big stops,” Wheeler said.
“Our defense was playing much better this week early on.
“Offensively we’ve got to find our rhythm,” he said. “We’ve got a little bit of the injury bug going on in a couple places. We need some young guys to grow up fast.”
The Bishop Guilfoyle offense responded with back-to-back first-down pass plays on the ensuing drive.
Quarterback Karson Keisewetter hit Cooper Rother for 21 yards and Drew Abraham for 22. The Marauders got to the Richland 23 before two plays for negative yardage and a short pass led to Deven Wyandt’s 40-yard field goal that made it 14-3 at 7:03.
The score stood at halftime.
LaRue’s interception set up Lewis’ 2-yard scoring run to set a 20-3 score at 4:48 of the third.
“I was trying to make a big play,” LaRue said.
LaRue caught a 9-yard TD pass from Stahl, and Lewis’ two-point conversion run gave the Rams a 25-point advantage with 10:10 remaining in the game.
“Richland can throw the ball with the best teams in the state, including Southern Columbia,” Wheeler said. “We felt like our DBs shut down the pass all night. This is a couple years in a row we’ve done a good job (against Richland’s receivers).
“We’re replacing the whole front seven and it’s taking some time. We played better tonight. If we continue to do that, we like our chances once we get to Week 10 and out of the Laurel Highlands schedule.”
Richland will travel to defending LHAC champion Bedford on Friday in a battle of unbeatens. Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic will host 1-2 Forest Hills.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
