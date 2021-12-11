JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The intriguing question regarding how the Portage Area High School boys basketball team will follow up on a historic march to the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round last season won’t be completely answered for weeks or months.
But if opening weekend is an indication, the Mustangs will be just fine despite taking a few key graduation hits after a 21-3 season that included an 11-0 mark in the WestPAC North.
“We definitely know how to play in big games and win in big games,” said senior Kaden Claar, who scored 17 points in a 57-36 championship game victory over host Westmont Hilltop in the Hilltopper Classic on Saturday afternoon.
“We can feel the pressure and we know how to deal with that now,” added Claar, the tournament's most valuable player. “It’s exciting. I feel we can repeat that success from last year.”
Portage (2-0) won against a solid Hilltoppers team in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and beat United, a quality Heritage Conference program, on Friday.
“The effort was great. That’s what we’ve come to expect,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We get that night in and night out, year in and year out.
“We don’t always have the best teams and players, but our kids have always played hard and represented our school with class.
“Now, they’re on the winning end. It’s fun. It keeps feeding and growing. Hopefully these guys won’t be content and they’ll work even harder the rest of the season.”
Andrew Miko had 12 points and five rebounds, and Mason Kargo had eight points and set up shooters with five assists.
Miko and Mason Kargo joined Claar on the all-tournament team, along with Westmont Hilltop’s Ryan Craft, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Nate Dumm and United’s Johnny Muchesko.
“Kaden has been with us, seems like forever,” Travis Kargo said. “It’s hard to believe he’s a senior. He works so hard at the game year-round, the part people don’t see. That allows him to perform like he has and how he is.”
Portage outscored Westmont Hilltop 13-5 in the first quarter and 13-6 in the second to lead 26-11 at halftime.
The Mustangs led 43-22 after three quarters and had a 24-point advantage over the Hilltoppers (1-1) after Jace Irvin’s 3-pointer made it 48-24 with 5:15 to play.
“We know we can score the ball,” said Claar, who had seven rebounds. “We know to lock in on defense and get rebounds. Through the summer and the scrimmages, we struggled with defensive rebounding. We focused on that for the championship game and I think we did that pretty well.”
Craft led Westmont Hilltop with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Austin Svencer had 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“Great tournament, great competition and it's run very well,” Coach Kargo said. “Definitely should help us get ready for the season. You only get better by playing the best. We felt all four teams here were quality basketball teams. We were fortunate enough to play well enough to finish on top.”
Consolation
Bishop Carroll Catholic 53, United 42: Nate Dumm, Evan Amigh and Spencer Myers each scored 11 points as the Huskies defeated the Lions in the consolation game.
Dumm, who went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Amigh was perfect on four free-throw attempts.
All-tournament selection Johnny Muchesko led United with 10 points. Brad Felix added nine points.
The Huskies outscored the Lions 16-4 in the fourth quarter to break open a four-point game.
