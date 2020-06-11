ETM Training Center will hold an open house event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Big Dawg Built facility located at 106 Fairfield Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.
ETM offers goaltender and player development on the synthetic ice through a partnership with Tony Penna Jr. and Jamel Felder of Big Dawg Built, which will run the off-ice strength and cardio conditioning programs.
Johnstown Tomahawks goaltending coach Nick Mish, a former state champion goaltender at Bishop McCort High School, is part of the ETM Training Team. Westmont Hilltop High School graduate Sebastian Ragno, a former goaltender, will be part of the open house.
Westmont Hilltop graduates Michael Lamison and Corbin Ragno also will be instructors.
