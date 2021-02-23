Ben Roethlisberger‘s long-term future is unknown, but it’s looking like he’ll be in Pittsburgh for at least one more season following his meeting Tuesday with Art Rooney II and the quarterback’s agent making it known a contract adjustment would be forthcoming.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers in a difficult salary cap position and Roethlisberger accounting for a fifth of the team’s cap space, the agent for two-time Super Bowl champion told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala the quarterback’s camp is prepared to adjust his contract to make it possible for him to return for 2021 and help Pittsburgh remain competitive.
“They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation,” agent Ryan Tollner told Kinkhabwala on Tuesday. “As we’ve shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible. A year ago, Ben wasn’t sure if he could throw again, but he battled back to get 12 wins and the eighth division title of his career. They lost steam down the stretch and that doesn’t sit well for him, so the fire burns strong and there is plenty of gas in the tank.”
Rooney told Roethlisberger that he wants him back for another season, per Kinkhabwala.
With a cap hit north of $41 million, the onus will fall on Pittsburgh’s cap wizards to creatively restructure the veteran’s deal in order to get under the salary cap for 2021, which currently projects to be at least $180 million. Tuesday’s news at least clears the air of concern about both parties’ desires to get the job done.
