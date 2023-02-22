Pat Pecora has seen a different Brock Biddle over the past few weeks.
The Pitt-Johnstown coach says this one looks a lot more like the carefree redshirt freshman who took the Division II wrestling world by storm in 2019, when he finished fourth in the nation, than the more restrained one who did not place at the NCAA tournament a year ago and struggled at times this season.
Pecora, whose team will head to East Stroudsburg as the favorite to win Saturday’s Super Region I Tournament, said the three-time All-American is not putting as much pressure on himself as his final season comes to a close.
“Just let it go,” Pecora said of what Biddle needs to do over the next few weeks. “He’s had a fantastic career. He’s got to look at it like that. Just let go and let God, so to speak.
“I think he was doing that the last few matches toward the end of the year,” the coach said of Biddle, who is 19-6 this season. “I think, right now, I’m more at ease with him than I’ve been for almost two years. I’m less worried. I’m more sure of what I’m going to see out there. Just the talks we’ve been having. His attitude. The way he walks into the room, the way he’s going through practices. He’s saying, ‘Who cares? So what if I don’t place? I’m a three-time All-American. How many people can say that?’ "
Biddle agrees, saying that the talks with the Pitt-Johnstown coaching staff have put him in a better mindset than he was in 2022.
“I just got a lack of confidence in some areas (in 2022),” Biddle said. “It just kind of snowballed.”
Part of the problem was that wrestlers around the country learned how to wrestle against Biddle. In his redshirt freshman season in 2018-19, the Central High School graduate was still an unknown. His ability to go from the bottom position – or even on his back – to a pinning combination caught opponents off guard. Despite bumping up a weight class to 184, he went 28-4 and finished fourth at the NCAA tournament.
“My freshman year, no one knew what I was capable of,” Biddle said. “I think that’s why I had so much success. I flew in under the radar.”
He might have been wrestling even better in 2021, when he beat top-ranked Michael Raccioppi 8-3 to win the Super Region I title. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the national tournament, and though he placed sixth in 2021, wrestlers across the country were getting a scouting report on what it took to beat Biddle.
“There’s a style that people have and people want to use against him,” Pecora said. “They were wrestling him like a snake. They want to try to get a takedown, let him up right away. They want as little mat wrestling as they can get.”
Official brackets for the tournament will not be available until Friday, but Biddle is projected to be the No. 2 seed at 184 – one of eight Mountain Cats who could reach the final. Kutztown’s Matt Weinberg, who beat Biddle 7-0 on Feb. 3, is the top seed at the weight.
Pecora hopes Biddle, with his new mindset, gets another shot at Weinberg.
“I think it’s a lot different than when the kid dominated him in the dual meet,” the coach said. “I’d like to see that match in the finals. I think it would be a good growing match going into nationals.”
Biddle isn’t looking that far ahead.
“I’m trying not to think about it too much,” he said. “I start to overthink matches. I’m not even going to look at the brackets. Take it one match at a time and wrestle it. Honor God. That’s all I can do.”
Pitt-Johnstown should be favored to win a 25th regional title according to the preseeds. Five Mountain Cats – Trevon Gray (125), Caleb Morris (141), Jacob Ealy (149), Nathan Smith (157) and Alex Weber (174) – are in line to be top seeds at their respective weight classes. Mercyhurst looks to have two top seeds while Gannon, Kutztown and Seton Hill should have one apiece.
Biddle, Dillon Keane (165) and Isaiah Vance (285) should be seeded second while Dakoda Rodgers (197) would be third.
The Mountain Cats’ representative at 133 pounds still wasn’t clear as of Wednesday evening. Senior Dajauhn Hertzog and redshirt sophomore Byron Daubert, a Forest Hills graduate, split the first two matches in their best-of-3 wrestle-off series, with the decisive bout is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the Division II national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 10 and 11.
“Regionals is always kind of a two-fold thing,” Pecora said. “You’re trying to get as many guys to nationals as you can. While doing that, hopefully, you can win a regional title as a team.”
Biddle, who has been a part of three regional championship squads, expects another great postseason showing from a team that went 15-0 and finished the season second in Off the Mat’s dual meet rankings.
“I think the team is going to perform well,” Biddle said. “I think this is one of the best teams that I’ve been a part of. I’m real excited to see how we perform.”
