Erik Bertrand fired a 65 on Tuesday at Sunnehanna Country Club to carry a narrow lead into the second day of qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, scheduled for Wednesday at the Westmont course.
After registering four birdies against two bogeys on the front nine, a eagle on the par-5 No. 11 pushed him to a strong finish as he parred all but the 13th hole on his way to the lead.
Grant Martens and Palmer Jackson each shot a 66 to nestle themselves in a tie for second while Charles Young, Mark Goetz and Jay Whitby are tied for fourth after shooting a 3-under 67.
Sean Knapp, the 2011 Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions winner, sits alone in seventh place at a 2-under 68 while five golfers – Michael Marisco, Connor Schmidt, Andrew Friend, Ryan Peters and Jack Smith – are logjammed in a tie for eighth place, a stroke behind Knapp.
The top five golfers will advance to the U.S. Amateur, set to be played at Oakmont Country Club from Aug. 9-15.
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Lafferty, a Hollidaysburg native, is currently tied for 44th after shooting a 5-over 75, staying above the cut line. Lafferty went out at a 3-over par 38 before back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11. He gave those strokes back to the course with a double bogey on the par-3 13th hole before bogeying three of the final five holes in the round.
Austin Lemieux, son of Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux, missed the cut after finishing Tuesday’s round with an 80, tying him for 102nd place.
