The Johnstown Mill Rats Prospect League baseball franchise announced its second Walk of Fame at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point class before Friday’s home opener.
Maurice Berry, Robert “Willis” DeBouse and Dee Dee Osborne were voted in as part of the newest class as part of The Tribune-Democrat-sponsored promotion. Fans nominated former standout performers at Sargent’s Stadium, home of the Mill Rats. All members of the Walk of Fame have their banner hung up inside Sargent’s Stadium with their accomplishments listed.
All three members will be recognized in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. before the Mill Rats’ home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
Berry is a AAABA Hall of Famer who pitched on the Pepsi- Cola and Knickerbockers franchises that dominated the local Johnstown Junior League in the early 1990s.
Berry appeared in four AAABA Tournaments from 1990 to 1993, and was only the second Johnstown franchise player to accomplish the feat. The first to do so was Pete Vuckovich, a future Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.
DeBouse is a long-time baseball and softball umpire, and PIAA football and basketball official who worked numerous games at Point Stadium. For 39 years, DeBouse contributed as a PIAA official. Among his highlights are umpiring the World Friendship Games at the Point in 1983 and working many AAABA Tournaments.
Osborne is a former Greater Johnstown High School baseball coach and AAABA Hall of Fame manager/GM. Osborne won 239 games in 25 seasons at Greater Johnstown, including a District 6 Class 3A championship in 1998. He was part of 541 regular-season wins as either a manager or GM in the local AAABA League and led nine teams into the AAABA Tournament, including four times as a manager. The Roxbury Park AAABA field was named in honor of Osborne in April.
The inaugural 2022 Walk of Fame class included George Azar, Pete Duranko, Jack Ham, Frank Kush, Gene Pentz and Vuckovich. All six are members of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
