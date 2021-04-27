Elijah Sechler was the leader among a group of talented seniors who took the Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball program to a state championship game appearance this season.
The Pitt-Johnstown bound senior guard averaged 21 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds on a 27-2 Mountaineers squad that earned silver medals after a four-point loss to Nativity BVM at Hershey’s Giant Center in March.
His contributions didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, he and the Mountaineers made a statewide impression. Sechler earned Class 1A Player of the Year and first-team honors on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys’ Basketball Team, which was announced on Monday.
“I felt like he was the best player on the floor pretty much every time we played,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser. “With the type of competition we saw this year and how he played in some big games, he’s very deserving.”
Sechler joined Shade senior repeat all-state pick Vince Fyock on the first team in Class 1A. Berlin Brothersvalley 6-foot-3 senior Abe Countryman and Shade 5-9 senior guard Kaden Koleszarik each were second-team all-state selections.
Berlin played larger schools such as Class 6A Norwin, 5A Woodland Hills, 4A Greater Johnstown, District 6 power Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and WPIAL contenders Bishop Canevin and Greensburg Central Catholic during the regular season.
“He put the work in to get here,” Prosser said of Sechler. “I don’t think too many people would have seen him as a state player of the year type of player at the beginning of his sophomore year. The type of work he put in, it’s great to see him getting the recognition.”
Sechler also was a first-team, all-state selection in 2020, as Berlin went 27-1 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season with the Mountaineers headed to the PIAA quarterfinal round.
The 5-foot-11 playmaker scored 1,545 career points after netting only 52 as a freshman. Sechler had 489 career assists. He shot 53% from the field as a senior and had 43- and 44-point games during the regular season.
“For me, it’s cool to get recognized and get this award, but as a follower of Christ, I know I’m not defined by my wins, my losses or my accolades,” Sechler said. “I just hope people remember me more for the way I played on the court, not only for my game but for my attitude and the way I lived out my faith on the court as well.”
In his school’s first-ever boys basketball state title contest, Sechler had 20 points.
“A lot of kids will work on the basketball game, or in the weight room as an athlete,” Prosser said. “He did all of that. He put extra time into the basketball skill development. He developed the type of shots you need, being able to shoot the ball off the dribble, off the screen. He worked on finishing. He put in the time to get stronger and more athletic. He checked all the boxes.”
Sechler was joined on the all-state squad by Berlin’s Countryman, who averaged 12 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 1.4 assists a game as a senior. Countryman had 13 rebounds in the 51-47 loss to Nativity BVM in the state title game.
“Abe was very dominant defensively for us. It’s amazing how much we will miss that and what an impact that makes,” said Prosser, whose program has five District 5 titles in the past six seasons. “It’s something you don’t notice until you don’t have it. He’s just a guy that can protect the rim and control the paint.
“His willingness to communicate on the defensive end and be so unselfish,” the Mountaineers coach added. “I’m glad he got recognized. He has set so many great screens and created so many extra shots by running the lanes and crashing the boards, things that don’t always get recognized or necessarily hit the box scores.”
A career 2,000-point scorer, Shade’s Fyock was a second-team, all-state pick last season. The versatile athlete also was an all-state football player.
He and Koleszarik helped the Panthers reach the District 5 1A title game, where Shade fell to Berlin.
Fyock averaged 24.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals a game as a senior. He scored 34 or more points in a game five times this past season.
“He scored his 2000th point this season, the first male basketball player in Shade history,” said Panthers coach Wade Fyock, who is Vince’s uncle. “To top it off with a third all-state selection is icing on the cake.
“His game really doesn’t have a weakness,” Wade Fyock added. “I think his senior season moved along and he realized his role is to score more points. He’s not a selfish player, but we needed him to take some more shots to keep our offense in a good spot.
“He didn’t hesitate to take on that role. He’s been our best defender probably his whole career. He led our team in rebounds. He’s a tough, hard-nosed player with a great skill set and an outstanding motor. He never quits.”
Koleszarik averaged 21.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals a game for 14-7 Shade this season. His 41-point performance on Feb. 5 put him over the career 1,000-point milestone. He tallied 46 points in a game three days later.
“Kaden is just a high-IQ player that knows what he can do, and knows what he can’t do,” Wade Fyock said. “What a great complement he was to Vinny. They complemented each other very well.”
Joining Sechler and Fyock on the Class 1A first team were: David Hill, 6-1, senior, St. John Neumann; Davion Hill, 6-0 sophomore, St. John Neumann; Kegan Hertz, 6-6, senior, Nativity BVM; and Marquis Ratcliff, 6-6, senior, Nativity BVM. Nativity BVM’s Mike Walborn was named Class 1A Coach of the Year.
The Class 2A boys team will be announced on Tuesday, with the 3A (Wednesday), 4A (Thursday), 5A (Friday) and 6A (Saturday) boys to follow.
