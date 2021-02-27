WINDBER – With an evenly-matched battle in the paint, the Berlin Brothersvalley boys took advantage by letting shots fly from outside.
Stacking up against Portage on Saturday in the WestPAC championship at Windber High School, the Mountaineers sunk 13 three-pointers to take a 76-58 victory and win their second consecutive conference title.
“This is huge. This was our first goal,” Berlin senior Will Spochart said. “Coming into this, we knew (Portage) was good, but we just had to play our type of basketball. We had a good practice (Friday). We just wanted to play our style of basketball, set the tempo and share the ball.”
Berlin (22-1) got a game-high 36 points from senior Elijah Sechler, who connected five times from deep range. He hit a crucial 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mountaineers a 12-point lead entering halftime.
The trey at the end of the half capped off a critical 14-4 run by Berlin to pave the way for the rest of the game.
“We shot the ball really well today, and that opened up a lot of stuff for us,” Sechler said. “Whenever we were able to knock those down, we could drive and kick. It was our brand of basketball.”
Berlin, who was the WestPAC South Section champion, won its 17th-straight victory dating back to a 62-55 loss to WPIAL powerhouse Norwin on Jan. 16.
The Mountaineers earned their trip to the championship game with a 71-61 victory over Conemaugh Township Thursday in the conference semifinals.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “We played a real sloppy first half Thursday, but I thought we came out pretty well (Saturday) and competed. We cleaned up some of those mistakes we had.”
Portage kept it competitive in the first half, led by the combination of Kaden Claar and Preston Rainey. The duo combined for 13 points in the first frame as the Mustangs had an answer to every Berlin big play
Portage (17-2), which won the North section and played in its first-ever WestPAC championship game, received 25 points from Rainey.
Claar scored 12.
“We didn’t come out scared,” Rainey said. “A lot of teams have a size advantage on us, but this is just another WestPAC game for us. We knew we could match up with (Berlin). Unfortunately things just didn’t go our way.”
Portage continued to fight in the second half, but it could not replicate Berlin’s success from outside.
The Mustangs did not attempt many shots from three, and Rainey hit his team’s only two treys.
Portage also ran into foul trouble as Berlin was shooting the bonus with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Rainey and Koby Kargo each had three fouls in the first half, and Claar sat on the bench after committing his third foul in the third quarter.
“This was a great game against an incredible basketball team,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “(Berlin) shot the ball extremely well, and we had foul trouble early. That’s not a good combination."
With a pair of 6-foot-3 forwards in Spochart and Abe Countryman, the Mountaineers drove inside and collapsed the Mustang defense.
That opened up looks for Paul Prosser, who produced 17 points off the bench, including five treys.
Spochart scored 13 as well.
“Our guys wanted to share the ball, and we were able to create a lot of open shots,” Tanner Prosser said. “We have guys that can knock them down.
“We just have to get better everyday. That has to be our mindset. We have to keep working. These kids enjoy competing and enjoy playing together.”
