WINDBER – A momentum-shifting comeback by Berlin Brothersvalley in the second set of Wednesday night’s District 5 Class 1A girls’ volleyball title contest helped the Mountaineers take command of the match and knock off defending champion Conemaugh Township with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-11 sweep at Windber Area High School.
The top-seeded Mountaineers improved to 22-2 on the year and earned a berth in the PIAA tournament, where they will face the District 3 runner-up on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Berlin Brothersvalley had a strong finish in the opening set to pick up a 25-17 win, but the second-seeded Indians (16-5) bounced back in a big way to start the second frame.
A 9-2 run sparked by three kills from Riley Maldet staked Conemaugh Township to a 23-16 advantage, and the Indians appeared poised to knot the match.
However, the Mountaineers reeled off nine unanswered points to capture a two-point win.
That energy carried over into the final set during which Berlin Brothersvalley opened up a double-digit lead and pulled away for a 25-11 victory.
“We were making way too many unforced errors through the first part of the second set,” said Mountaineer coach Corey Will, whose squad won its second district title in the past three years.
“When I called timeout at 22-17, I told the girls to just play within yourselves, play smart and keep the ball in play. We limited our unforced errors, and our serving was aggressive and smart.”
Senior setter Kylee Hartman’s pinpoint serving had a big role in that pivotal run by the Mountaineers. Hartman finished with a game-high 22 assists and five service aces, and she served the final eight points of the set to help erase the deficit.
“I was just trying to keep the ball in,” Hartman said. “We just kept pushing and we got it together.”
Hartman’s kill tied the second frame at 23-all, and an errant Conemaugh Township return that put the Mountaineers up by one was followed by Chloe Broadwater’s tip at the net that closed out the 25-23 win and put Berlin Brothersvalley in control of the match.
The Mountaineers sprinted out to a 6-2 lead on Kassidy Smith’s ace in the third set, and Berlin Brothersvalley continued to open up that advantage. A Lynndee Ickes block made it 20-10, and the Mountaineers then reeled off five of the final six points to finish off the set and the match.
Jennifer Countryman led the Mountaineers with 13 kills, while Ickes finished with 11. Madison Nemeth had 23 digs, while Smith added 15.
“We knew we had to be as consistent as possible, and the team with less mistakes would end up winning,” Indians coach Laura Swank said. “It didn’t go our way. Berlin was ready to go and made fewer mistakes.”
Maldet finished with a team-leading 10 kills and three assists for Conemaugh Township, which also got 22 digs from Chloe Bidelman and 14 assists from Alison Matera.
“We have a young team that understands what it takes to get here and the work to maintain standing on top,” Swank said. “This is a learning experience.”
The Mountaineers will now look to make a run at a state title.
“This is an extremely balanced team,” said Will. “I’m excited to see how far we can ride this.”
