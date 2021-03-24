BERLIN – His team is one of the final two Class 1A boys basketball teams remaining in the PIAA Tournament, so Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser is aware of both the stakes and the challenges that will face his Mountaineers on Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center.
“Their size combined with shooting ability is very impressive,” Prosser said of District 11 champion Nativity BVM. “They are very skilled offensively and play a very aggressive defense with a lot of length.”
District 5 champion Berlin (27-1) and the Hilltoppers (24-4) will play at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey. It will be the Mountaineers’ first-ever state championship game appearance. They hope to join the Berlin girls team, which won PIAA gold in 2019.
Nativity BVM won the Schuylkill League for the first time and captured the District 11 crown during its postseason run. The Hilltoppers are led by the duo of 6-foot-6 players Kegan Hertz and Marquis Ratcliff as well as long-range threat Cody Miller.
“No. 44 (Hertz) and No. 33 (Ratcliff) are both very good post players that have the ability to step outside as well,” Prosser said. “Their guards can all shoot it from deep. No. 20 (Miller) had five 3s in their semifinal win.”
The Mountaineers are led by senior Elijah Sechler, who is a Pitt-Johnstown commit.
Sechler averages 20.1 points and 5.7 assists a game. He has 568 points this season and 1,525 in his career.
“You try to shut one of us down, we have so many other weapons,” Sechler said. “You’ve got to pick your poison. You can’t just shut one guy down. It’s going to leave someone else open to knock down shots, too.”
The Mountaineers are deep with 6-3 senior center Abe Countryman (12.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.0 bpg); senior Will Spochart (10.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg); freshman Pace Prosser (10.0 ppg, 2.6 apg); senior Preston Foor (7.2 ppg) and sophomore Ryan Blubaugh (6.5 ppg).
“We’re so close. We’re all best friends,” Spochart said. “We hang out together off the court. We know each other on the court. We know where we’re going to be, our spots. Just us being so close together makes us different.”
Coach Prosser said the Mountaineers will rely on their past experience, which includes five District 5 titles in the past six years, as well as the recent PIAA success of Berlin’s Golden Girls team of 2019.
“I think she would say, ‘Just try to enjoy it,’ ” Tanner Prosser said of his wife, Rachel, who coached the Berlin girls to the state championship. “ ‘Try to make the most of it.’
“It’s s special opportunity,” Tanner Prosser added. “It’s not going to happen all the time.”
“Try to take it all in and enjoy it. That’s what we’re going to try to do as coaches. That’s what we want our players to do and the whole community.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
