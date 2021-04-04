KEYSER, W.Va. – Potomac State College freshman guard Alexis Yanosky tallied 26 of her game-high 29 points in the second half to lead the Catamounts to a 72-52 victory over Garrett College in the NJCAA Division Region 20 championship game on Saturday. Yanosky was named tournament MVP.
Yanosky, a 2020 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate, grabbed 12 rebounds for her first career double-double. Yanosky tallied more than 1,000 career points and was a member of Berlin's 2019 PIAA Class 1A championship team.
Yanosky totaled three fouls and three points in the first half. She compiled 15 points in a pivotal third quarter when Potomac State (6-2) outscored Garrett 21-12. Her 29 points tied a career high.
Yanosky has scored 12 or more points in six of seven games this season. The 5-foot-7 guard/forward averages 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with a 53.2% field-goal percentage.
Potomac State travels to Union County College for a 3 p.m. Saturday contest for the East A District championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.