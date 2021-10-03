VILLANOVA – Villanova sophomore middle blocker Kiera Booth provided a match- and career-high 15 kills in a sweep over Butler on Saturday night.
The Berlin Brothersvalley graduate hit .500 with only two errors.
Booth added 17.5 points, four blocks and three digs.
She has provided double-digit kills in four out of her past six matches.
Booth leads Villanova with 47 total blocks and is second with 113 kills and 166.5 points.
Villanova hosts Big East foe Georgetown on Wednesday.
