Described as one of the top athletes on the Villanova University volleyball team by her coach, Kiera Booth used her athletic prowess to burst onto the scene during her sophomore season this past fall.
The 6-foot-2 middle blocker finished among the team leaders in points, kills, hitting percentage and blocks to provide the Wildcats with a building block for the future.
“Personally, I think I did really well this year,” the Berlin Brothersvalley graduate said. “Still not where I want to be, but it’s definitely coming together. I have to work on being better throughout the Big East (schedule). When you look at the Big East, there’s a lot of other people doing so much better so that makes me realize I really have to put in the work to get to where I want to be.”
Booth, a three-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state selection, totaled 319.5 points, 255 kills, 94 blocks, 48 digs, 14 aces and a .268 hitting percentage in 2021.
She started all 30 matches and appeared in 109 sets. Her 94 blocks were 28 more than fellow sophomore Riley Homer for tops on the team. She finished second behind Homer in points and kills. Booth made her presence at the net both on offense and defense.
“She’s one of the top two or three athletes on our roster for sure,” Villanova coach Josh Steinbach said. “She’s got some natural ability that allows her to be dynamic and special in moments. She’s got a lightning arm. In volleyball, if your arm’s fast and you can hit hard, you can put together a pretty nice highlight reel. Ki is one of those kids that can change the momentum and make some plays with her arm that makes her fun to be around.”
Booth, who provided 2,226 kills, a .387 hitting percentage, 614 digs and 290 aces at Berlin, flashed throughout the autumn season. She recorded 10 or more kills in four out of five matches between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. The 2018-19 Class 1A Player of the Year in basketball that led the Mountaineers to a state title, Booth reached double figures in kills on eight occasions to provide a glimpse of a brighter tomorrow.
“My biggest thing for her for this year was kind of growing up and figuring out what college volleyball is like, how hard it can be,” Steinbach said. “I thought she caught up to the speed really well. She’s trying to achieve a consistent level. She’s getting there.”
Trying to provide steady production was one of Booth’s goals for 2021.
“I’d say the biggest thing I was working on this year was being more consistent,” she said. “I still a ways to go with this, but just being consistent with air management, not going up and swinging hard every single time. Also just being a leader both on and off the court and just trying to build bonds with the girls.
“Last year was such a struggle to do that.”
Booth, whose brother Cole played football at Waynesburg and mother Lisa competed on the volleyball squad at Fairmont State, registered a career-high 19 kills on a .500 hitting percentage at Georgetown on Nov. 3.
“That was one of the best matches I ever played,” Booth said. “I was getting a lot of the sets because their middles were just not there. I would be one-on-one or one-on-none the whole night. The setters just kept feeding me. I was getting into a rhythm of being on time and beating the block. That was super-exciting. Once you get a few kills in a row, the train keeps going.”
Although her individual progress was on display, the comprehensive science major was disappointed in the Wildcats’ 15-15 record and 7-11 mark in Big East play.
“As a team, we did not meet our goals, that’s for sure,” Booth said. “We struggled, but overall, it was a fun season to just play with the seniors. Looking to the future, I feel like we have a good group of girls to really put a good team together for next year and the years to follow.”
Booth was a consistent threat in the middle of Villanova’s offense.
Her production warranted other teams to provide double teams on the other side of the net.
“I’ve always kind of said, in our league at least, you need three really good scorers,” Steinbach said. “Riley and Ki seemed to be the first two. Ki, when her numbers waned, it was because other teams locked down on her and made it really hard on her from a scouting standpoint.
“She was seeing a lot of double commit blocks from the other teams.
“She saw a lot of that and still had a really nice season.”
By providing at least one block in 29 of 30 matches, Booth relied on her natural ability to deter opposing hitters.
“She’s a physical presence on defense,” Steinbach said. “She’s not very technical on defense. She blocks balls because she’s athletic, she’s high and she gets her hands in good places. She has a good feel for putting her hands on the ball. I think she can become a much better technical and tactical blocker. She’s just doing it kind of raw athletically. We think we can polish that up quite a bit.”
As a freshman during the shortened 2021 spring season, Booth totaled 80.5 points, 61 kills and 35 blocks in nine matches.
Steinbach and his staff are eager to work with Booth in the spring to shore up some of her unrefined parts of her game.
“She hasn’t had a true training season yet,” he said. “Her first fall here was COVID, we barely practiced. Then we went right into the spring season and then fall season. This spring will really be the first time we can try and put some polish on some technique things.
“Her future is bright. I think she’ll be an all-league player for us the next couple years.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.