Berlin Brothersvalley senior Will Spochart and Conemaugh Township senior Seth Rosey were voted as the Somerset County football offensive and defensive most valuable players, respectively.
After leading the Mountaineers to an 8-1 record, Berlin coach Doug Paul was chosen as Coach of the Year.
Spochart completed 67 of 105 passes for 1,139 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception, as he threw for over 100 yards in six games. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound athlete also rushed for 1,106 yards and 14 touchdowns on 161 attempts.
Spochart became the first player in Berlin history to rack up over 1,000 passing and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.
On defensive, Spochart totaled 32 tackles and two interceptions.
Rosey accumulated 51 tackles, 15.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss for the 5-3 Indians. Rosey led the area in sacks and averaged 1.9 per game. The 5-foot-6, 163-pound athlete garnered at least two sacks in four games, highlighted by a 6.5-sack game on Oct. 2 against Shade.
Rosey also topped the Indians with 612 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2020.
Berlin won the 2020 WestPAC title under Paul’s tutelage. The Mountaineers dropped a 21-17 decision to Chestnut Ridge in the District 5 Class AA championship game.
Also earning spots on the all-county team were Berlin seniors Brady Boburchock, Randy Delancy, Isaac Etris, Preston Foor, Brady Glessner, Tuck Hillegass and Shane Spano; Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Byer, Tyler Poznanski, Cameron Sumpf and Owen Tomb; Meyersdale’s Hunter Beal, Devin Donica and Daulton Sellers; North Star’s Alec Hoffman, Carter Weible and Ethan Yoder; Shade’s Braden Adams and Kaden Koleszarik; Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger, Will Reeping and Isaac Svonavec; and Windber’s Dominic Bifano, Gino Flori, Nathan Grohal, John Shuster, Dylan Tomlinson and Aaron Willis.
