BERLIN, Pa. – Watching her older brother compete at the collegiate level helped spark Gracyn Sechler’s interest in continuing to play basketball.
Seeing Elijah Sechler, the 2020-21 Class 1A boys basketball player of the year and Gracyn’s older brother, earn playing time as a redshirt freshman guard on the Pitt-Johnstown squad made her realize she wanted to do the same and continue a family lineage.
On Monday, the Berlin Brothersvalley senior became the third person in her immediate family to announce her plans to play collegiate basketball as she signed to join Seton Hill University for the 2023-24 season.
“I was excited to sign and for this opportunity just to continue to play the sport that I love in college,” Gracyn Sechler said. “It’s exciting. It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulder.”
The 5-foot-9 guard will play for Seton Hill coach Mark Katarski. The Griffins are 10-6 this season. Gracyn Sechler will study to become a physician’s assistant at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference school that competes in the West Division with Pitt-Johnstown, where her mother, Jessica, played for coach Jodi Gault.
“I liked Seton Hill first for their PA program,” Gracyn Sechler said. “Then meeting their coach and talking to him really pushed me to go there.”
Basketball has been Sechler’s favorite sport growing up. She is a key cog on the 8-2 Berlin basketball team this season.
“I loved to play basketball ever since I was young,” Sechler said. “Watching my brother play in college and getting an opportunity has kind of pushed me to realize how much I would miss playing basketball after high school.”
She competed in two camps at Seton Hill, located in Greensburg.
“In the summer, I went to an individual camp there,” she said. “I met the coaches and some of their team there, and started talking to them. Then we went as a team for team camp there.”
Gracyn Sechler, who also played soccer at Berlin, did not play on the AAU circuit. Her time playing at Berlin, which won the 2018-19 PIAA Class 1A girls basketball title, helped prepare her for the next level.
“We just have really great coaches who have pushed us to work throughout the summer,” Sechler said.
Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said Sechler has shown an ability to improve throughout her career.
“I think she loves the sport and likes to work hard to get better,” Prosser said of Sechler. “I think she enjoys competing. She really does a nice job leading our team and showing that hard work in practice.”
Sechler’s strong jump shot attracted college coaches.
“She does a have really great jump shot, which is college- appropriate,” Prosser said. “She’ll bring that along with her hard work and all of her on- and off-the-court skills that she has. It’s been a blast to be her coach for four years. It will be exciting to get to watch her at the next level.”
Sechler is the daughter of Corey and Jessica Sechler, of Berlin.
