The Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association honored outstanding players and coaches from the 2022 season during its 51st annual banquet held on Sunday at the Richland Township Fire Hall.
St. Vincent College coach Aaron Smetanka was the featured speaker.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Doug Paul and Northern Cambria's Sam Shutty were named as SAFCA coaches of the year.
SAFCA honors offensive and defensive outstanding players on each of its member teams. Those honorees, with offense listed first, include Altoona Area's Alex Yost and Manny Miller, Bedford Area's Ethan Weber and Maxwell Washington, Bellwood-Antis' Gaven Ridgway and Ethan Norris, Berlin Brothersvalley's Ryan Blubaugh and Holby McClucas, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Ryan Donoughe and Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop McCort-Carroll Catholic's Andrew Pakstis and Johnny Golden, Cambria Heights' Tanner Trybus and Ty Stockley, Central Cambria's Elijah Villarrial and Nolan Wyrwas, Chestnut Ridge's Nick Presnell and Brennen Shroyer, Conemaugh Township Area's Nathanael Snoeberger and Thor O’Ship, Conemaugh Valley's Eli Darr and Matt Jasper, Everett Area's Sid Gove and Gaven Brown, Forest Hills' Jeremy Burda and Devon Brezovec, Greater Johnstown's Anthony Atwood and Marquan Tisinger, Hollidaysburg Area's Tucker Rossman and Isaiah Burket, Homer-Center's Michael Krejocic and Mason Bell, Ligonier Valley's Haden Sierocky and McKinley Shearer, Marion Center's Dakota Bracken; Parker Black, Meyersdale Area's Daulton Sellers and Colin Krause, North Star's Isaac Berkey and Cody Hause, Northern Bedford County's Adam Johnson and Rece Dibert, Northern Cambria's Owen Bougher and Cody Dumm, Penn Cambria's Garrett Harrold and Mason Raymond, Penns Manor's Ashton Courvina and Adam Altemus, Portage Area's Andrew Miko and Mason Kargo, Purchase Line's Andrew Beer and Thomas Batten, Richland's Sam Penna and Jordan Nichols, River Valley's Luke Woodring and Bradley Miller, Somerset Area's Tyler Zimmerman and Rowan Holmes, Tussey Mountain's Jayven Ritchey and Jade Yochum, United Valley's Caden McCully and Traystin Tomalson, West Shamokin's Lou Swartz and Dylan Wolfe, Westmont Hilltop's Brayden Dean and David Ray and Windber Area's John Shuster and Jake Hostetler.
