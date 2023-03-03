BERLIN, Pa. – A late recruiting push from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania helped persuade Berlin Brothersvalley senior Lana Fairman.
Already with her preferred major, Fairman sought an opportunity to continue her pole vaulting career on the Indiana track and field team.
On Friday afternoon, Fairman signed her National Letter of Intent to join Indiana’s track and field program in front of family, friends and coaches inside the school’s library.
“I really just chose IUP because they really have my exact major in the first place,” Fairman said of her intended nutrition and dietetics major.
“After that, I kind of decided on where I wanted to go for track.
“This past summer, I filled out a recruitment questionnaire for IUP and that’s how they found out about me and texted me.”
The 2022 District 5 Class 2A, WestPAC and Appalachian Invitational pole vaulting champion accomplished a goal on Friday.
“It’s always been like a dream of mine to compete at the college level,” Fairman said. “I’m just excited to have an opportunity. I’ve always looked up to older athletes in school, so I’m excited to be that person for all the younger kids.”
Also a volleyball player with a 3.7 GPA, Fairman will compete at Indiana for coach Joey Zins, who leads the Crimson Hawks program that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Fairman’s athletic background has helped her succeed in pole vaulting.
“For pole vaulting, it’s super-important to be able to be aware of your body,” Berlin pole vaulting coach Anna Flamm said. “Lana was a gymnast. Usually gymnasts and dancers are the ones that do really well at pole vaulting. Lana has really the dedication that it takes to work on her strength, work on her run, but then work on all of those little specific things that you have to have whenever you’re a pole vaulter.”
With a personal-best mark of 8 feet, 6 inches, Fairman enjoys reaching new heights.
“I’m used to being in the air,” Fairman said. “I really like being up at high heights. I really enjoy competing, going up over the bar. It’s really cool to see down below you.”
Fairman just missed out on qualifying for the 2022 PIAA championships, and that has fueled her to produce her best season yet this spring.
“I’m just reaching for higher heights this year,” Fairman said.
“Really reaching just to get that height at districts. All this winter, I’ve been working in the gym, just trying to do the background work to lead up to the season.”
Flamm believes Fairman has a high ceiling when she joins the Indiana team next season.
“It’s super-exciting for Lana to move on because when you’re in high school, you have everything else going on, but you get to dedicate yourself a little bit more once you get into college,” Flamm said. “Those coaches are going to be able to strengthen her and they’re going to weight-train her, make her focus more in on certain things. It will be amazing, after her freshman year, to see kind of what height she gets, how much stronger she gets. She’ll be able to bend the pole more and get more height of it and really kind of put everything together.”
Fairman is the daughter of Brad and Crystal Fairman.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
