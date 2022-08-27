EAST TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley’s defense set the tone for Saturday afternoon’s final WestPAC conference season opener at Conemaugh Valley with three first-half takeaways, and Mountaineer quarterback Pace Prosser made the most of those opportunities by throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for two more to key a 42-0 victory over the Blue Jays.
The win was also the 150th in the lengthy and successful career of Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul.
“We came out and executed,” said Paul, whose team put together five first-half touchdown drives and added a defensive touchdown to complete the scoring before the break. “The takeaways on defense were huge, they really got after it. Offensively, we wanted to both throw and run the ball, and take what the defense was giving us depending on the situation.”
Prosser was able to do just that, as the junior signal caller completed 8 of 12 passes for 116 yards and ran for a team-leading 56 yards on four carries.
“Our game plan was to get off to a fast start, work the ball down the field, and spread it around to all the athletes we have,” Prosser said. “Everybody had a great day today.”
In addition to the three costly turnovers, Conemaugh Valley struggled to generate any consistent offense as the Mountaineers outgained the Blue Jays by a 237-38 margin in the first half.
“I preached to the kids all week, we can’t turn the ball over against a team like Berlin,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent. “We gave them that opening, and they made us pay.” “You need to hold onto the ball as much as you can, run the clock down, and keep their offense off the field to keep yourself in the game.”
The Blue Jays picked up a first down and drove into Berlin Brothersvalley territory on their initial possession, but a fumbled exchange was recovered by the Mountaineers at their own 45.
Just three plays later, Prosser eluded several tacklers and sprinted 43 yards to the end zone to open the scoring, and Connor Montgomery added the first of his six extra points to make it 7-0.
Following a three-and-out for the Blue Jays, a 33-yard bolt down the sideline by the Mountaineers’ Ryan Blubaugh was followed two plays later by Prosser’s 2-yard touchdown strike to Blubaugh.
The Blue Jays fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give Berlin Brothersvalley excellent field position at the Conemaugh Valley 20, and after connecting with Blubaugh for an 11-yard completion, Prosser took it in on a keeper to open up a 21-0 lead with 1:43 left in the quarter.
Consecutive completions from Prosser to Josiah Rock covering 12 and 20 yards set up a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Aidan Ream early in the second quarter, and on the ensuing Blue Jay series, Blubaugh returned an interception 47 yards for a score to make it 35-0.
Prosser later hit Blubaugh in stride for a 37-yard touchdown pass for what proved to be the game’s final score with just over two minutes left in the half.
Next Friday night, Berlin Brothersvalley hosts Moshannon Valley, while Conemaugh Valley hosts Conemaugh Township on Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.