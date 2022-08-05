WINDBER, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley is the preseason pick to win the now six-team WestPAC during the 2022 football season, and Homer-Center earned the Heritage Conference's top spot in polls conducted by The Tribune-Democrat during the conferences’ shared media day event at Windber Stadium on Friday.
Only a few points separated the top two spots in each conference.
Berlin Brothersvalley, 8-3 in 2021, with two of those losses to Windber, had four first-place votes among the six WestPAC coaches on Friday.
“With only six teams in the conference, obviously, Windber is going to be very good this year,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “Township is going to be very good. North Star, Conemaugh Valley, Meyersdale and us. It’s going to be very competitive.
“We don’t have the depth of teams as in the past, but everyone is going out and picked up some pretty tough out-of-conference games."
The Ramblers, coming off a 10-1 season that included titles in the WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl, are picked second with 31 points and one first-place nod.
“I feel real good and I think some people might be sleeping on us a little bit,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “We’ve got six starters back on that defense that was outstanding last year. We’re really excited where we’re at defensively. Offensively, we have some holes to fill, but it helps when you have a guy like (senior back running back) Johnny Shuster back in the offense.
“We’re cautiously optimistic for the season. We’re dropping back down to 1A this year, so we don’t have to deal with Berlin and Bedford and Westinghouse (in the playoffs).”
Conemaugh Township (22), North Star (15), Conemaugh Valley (14) and Meyersdale (11) rounded out the voting. Conemaugh Valley had one first-place vote.
This will be the last season of the WestPAC. Portage joined the Heritage Conference this season, and Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley each are to join the Heritage in 2023.
Berlin, Windber, Meyersdale and North Star all are headed to the Inter-County Conference next fall.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Paul said. “On one end, we’re seeing the last year of a conference, but on the other end, we’re looking forward next year to having a 10-game conference schedule.”
In the Heritage, Homer-Center picked up 97 points and six first-place votes in the now 10-team conference. Close in second was Cambria Heights, the defending champion, with 90 points and three first-place votes.
The Highlanders joined the Heritage in 2021 and won their first nine games before falling to Windber in the Appalachian Bowl and losing to Forest Hills in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals.
Poll-leader Homer-Center went 8-4 and reached the District 6 Class 1A semifinals in 2021.
Heritage newcomer Portage was third in the poll with 65 points. The Mustangs went 7-4 in 2021 and reached the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round.
“We’re excited about it,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “I think overall, our administration made the right move getting us stable competition where we don’t have to worry about chasing jayvee games or not having enough players to show up to play, not just in football, but all sports. We know week in and week out we’re going to have a game and our kids are going to get a chance to play.
“As far as competition, it’s going to go up,” Slanoc said. “We’ve played a lot of these teams, whether it was the playoffs or in years past or the crossovers. We’ve had some great games. We’re looking forward to it. It’s something different.”
River Valley was fourth in the Heritage coaches’ poll with 62 points and one first-place vote. Penns Manor (49), West Shamokin (47), Northern Cambria (43), Purchase Line (34), Marion Center (31) and United Valley (28) rounded out the poll.
United Valley is a new co-op that puts players from United and Blacklick Valley, a former WestPAC team, on coach Kevin Marabito’s Lions squad.
