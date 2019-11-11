In its match with Nativity on Tuesday night in a PIAA Class A volleyball semifinal, Berlin Brothersvalley is going to have to lean heavily on its three returning players from last year’s state runner-up squad.
Senior Kiera Booth, who is headed to Villanova next year, senior Lexi Yanosky, along with junior Grace Dorcon, will be expected to lead the way for the Mountaineers, who face the Green Wave, a squad they defeated on their way to the 2018 final.
“We have three girls that we can draw on for the experience of being here before and they’ve done a great job of leading,” Mountaineers coach Corey Will said after his squad’s quarterfinal victory over Canton on Saturday.
“I’m very proud of how we have grown this season (as a team). Early in the season, I would have questioned whether we were a final four-caliber team. There’s no question about that anymore. I think we are where we belong.”
Tuesday’s match begins at 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate.
Booth is leading the team in kills with 426, including 23 kills and five block kills against the Warriors in the quarterfinal contest. She also has 73 blocks, 184 digs and 111 aces. Dorcon has supplied 231 kills, 63 aces and 265 digs. Yanosky has 317 assists, 178 digs and 79 kills.
“I feel like we played very well, we executed very well,” Booth said after the Mountaineers sweep against the Warriors. “We had tons of fun. Going into the next game, I feel like we need to have fun again.
“Mr. Will always says to be the beast at the net and that’s kind of the mentality I have going into the games is that I have to control the net and play my hardest for the team and myself. I don’t get down when I get blocked. It happens. You just have to get the next one harder.”
While the three are near the top of the statistical leaders on the team, it is the contributions from the rest of the squad which have helped to make the difference in the Mountaineers’ late-season surge. Junior Carlyn Hay has 54 aces and 99 digs while sophomore Madison Nemeth has chipped in 80 digs and 23 aces.
The District 5 champions (22-1), fourth in the state poll, advanced through the state bracket with a first-round sweep past Geibel Catholic and a 3-0 win against the District 4 champions in the quarterfinals to set up the rematch with Nativity, the third-ranked squad.
The Green Wave also swept past its first two opponents, Sacred Heart Academy and Lititz Christian.
“They did not lose a single soul from their team last year and we barely got through last year,” said Will, whose team prevailed 3-1 last year. “There is some familiarity to it. We can pull out last year’s game plan and kind of work off of it, but there is also some definite things that we are going to go into the gym and work on from our side so the girls I have now are going to be able to execute that game plan. I hope that we can figure out Nativity enough that we can give ourselves one more shot at a state title.”
Junior Samantha Heenan is the kills leader for the District 11 champions with 374 while senior Allison Clarke supplied 308 kills and is the blocking leader with 65. The Green Wave has seven players that have produced at least 20 aces led by Heenan with 95. Junior Livia Lieberman has 307 digs and senior Kierstyn Strausser is the assists leader with 837.
“I don’t remember exactly what we did to win (last year),” Booth said. “We just have to be role models on the court and keep our heads and make sure everyone else keeps their heads. And make sure that we leave it all out on the court.”
The other Class A semifinal features top-ranked Clarion and second-seeded Northern Cambria, the defending state champion.
The semifinal winners play in the title game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
