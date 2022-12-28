BERLIN, Pa. – Pace Prosser scored a game-high 34 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career in the process to help Berlin Brothersvalley demolish Conemaugh Township 86-42 in the championship game of the first Berlin Veterans’ Home Association Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.
Grace Sechler netted a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to lift Berlin Brothersvalley to a 58-49 victory over Westmont Hilltop in the girls division.
Prosser, who totaled 50 points over the past two days, took home tournament MVP honors as the Mountaineers won in convincing fashion for the second consecutive night after beating Ligonier Valley 74-40 on Tuesday.
While undefeated, Berlin Brothersvalley has scored at least 66 points in each of its eight wins to open the season, it was the Mountaineers’ suffocating defensive pressure that allowed them to lead wire to wire.
“For 32 minutes, this is as happy as I’ve been with our defensive effort,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “We played really hard, communicated better and we did things well defensively. When we do that, the offense is going to eventually open up.”
A night after scoring a season-high 30 points, Ryan Blubaugh dropped 25 points and threw down a dunk in the final seconds to cap a 32-point third quarter that put Berlin up 69-33. Craig Jarvis added 12 points. Both players received all-tournament team selections.
The Mountaineers rolled out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter and never let Conemaugh Township enjoy any sort of reprieve by opening the second on a 17-5 run that was kickstarted by an and-one layup by Blubaugh and bookended by an and-one layup through traffic by Prosser.
Berlin led 37-19 at the break. Conemaugh Township, which was held to its lowest offensive output of the season so far, never did find a way to recover after being relentlessly hounded in half-court sets throughout the first half.
“We certainly cannot simulate their speed and quickness in practice,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said of the Mountaineers. “You can watch all the film you want and can try anything you think will help, until you see it live, you have to experience it.”
Junior Jon Updyke earned all-tournament team honors after pacing Conemaugh Township, with 15 points. Senior Tanner Shirley scored just four points, but joined Updyke on the all-tournament team a night after posting 14 points in a 68-57 win over Geibel Catholic.
Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley’s senior point guard, was named tournament MVP after helping the Mountaineers knock the Hilltoppers from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Jenny Countryman scored 11 points for Berlin Brothersvalley, which improved to 7-1. Countryman and senior guard Peyton Grenke earned all-tournament team nods.
The Mountaineers held Westmont Hilltop to just 11 points combined in the second and third quarters.
“Buying into playing good defense without fouling is the key,” Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said of her team’s stellar defensive effort. “So, that’s a big part of what we’re looking to do and especially being able to then secure the rebound makes it a complete stop.”
Christiana Gordon and Lilly Craig each scored 11 points and were selected to the all-tournament team for Westmont Hilltop, which fell to 5-1.
