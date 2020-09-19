DAVIDSVILLE – Coming off a big victory in their opening game, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers kept their early season momentum rolling with a second straight shutout victory, topping WestPAC rival the Conemaugh Township Indians by a score of 49-0.
It was the Will Spochart show taking center stage for the Mountaineers on Friday evening with the senior quarterback dolling out damage on both sides of the ball. Under center, Spochart led the Berlin offense and kept it rolling all night long.
Spochart carried the ball 23 times, tallying 264 yards on the ground and reached the end zone four times. He also completed six passes for 58 yards.
“Tonight was his night and the plays we were calling for him were working,” said Mountaineers coach Doug Paul of his senior standout Spochart. “He’s such an athlete and he’s such a leader and such a competitor.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Spochart intercepted a Tanner Shirley pass in the second quarter and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown that pushed the Mountaineers in front 21-0 and signaled they had full control of the contest.
After forcing the Indians to punt on the opening series of the contest, Spochart led the Mountaineers on a methodical 12 play drive that resulted in the opening score of the game and gave the Mountaineers a lead they never relinquished.
Following another Indians punt, Spochart went back to work under center and this time it only took him three plays to make a return trip to the end zone with a 57-yard dash that came less than two minutes after his opening score.
For as good as the Mountaineers offense was, the defense was perhaps even better, shutting down the Indians attack and pitching their second shutout in as many games. From the trenches to the guys on the back end, Berlin gave the Indians nothing all night long and prevented them from ever even reaching the Mountaineers side of the field.
Paul was thrilled with his defense’s performance in the victory saying, “They’re fast and they’re aggressive and they just get after it. The defensive coaches put in a great game plan every week.”
Even though they were down three touchdowns, the Indians defense kept battling and kept the Mountaineers off the board until late in the third quarter. Jackson Byer picked off Spochart deep in Indians territory just before halftime then they recovered a fumble on the first drive after halftime to keep the Mountaineers off the board again.
“Our effort was unbelievable and I’m so proud of our kids, I love the way they played and continued to battle,” said Indians head coach Tony Penna after the loss.
“We fought so hard to get on the field this year, it was hard to believe we were actually going to get out there and we feel incredibly blessed to be playing.”
Although they put up a valiant effort, in the end, the Mountaineers were just too much for the Indians to handle as Spochart and Co. put the game on ice with four second half touchdowns. Spochart made his fourth and fifth trip to the end zone late in the third quarter before fellow Charlie Fisher recorded Berlin’s second pick six of the night with a 26-yard interception return.
Isaac Etris had his number called on a few occasions in the victory, including a nine-yard run in the fourth quarter that ended with him galloping into the end zone to put a bow on the victory and set the final in favor of the Mountaineers.
