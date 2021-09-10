MOUNT UNION, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley picked up a game with Mount Union on Friday night in Mount Union after both schools ended up with an open night after cancelations. The Mountaineers made the haul down Route 22 and put on a very solid display on both sides of the ball to take a 35-7 victory back to Berlin.
The Mountaineers were clicking on both sides of the ball moving the ball downfield on offense mixing the run with the pass and on defense they were stopping the Trojans inside run holding the Trojans to just 55-yards rushing.
The Trojans slip to 2-1 on the season and Berlin stays unbeaten at 3-0.
“The team stepped up and played good football tonight,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “We are banged up inside, but that worked out well. We were glad to get this game with not knowing what comes next and when we will get canceled again. We took advantage of five turnovers and that made a difference for us. It is hard to win when you turn the ball over like that.”
The big plays were made by interceptions by Caleb Rohrs in the second quarter and Pace Prosser picked off a pass in the third quarter. Berlin recovered three fumbles of the Trojans. The Trojans fumbled twice in the second quarter and once in the third quarter of the game.
Ryan Blubaugh had a great night with seven catches for 85-yards and a touchdown and Will Latuch had four catches for 62-yards and two touchdowns.
Prosser completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Blubaugh was also the leading rusher with 50 yards on the ground. Bryce Danish led the Trojans with 30-yards rushing on the night and Dayvon Wilson completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 89 yards for the Trojans.
In the first quarter, the Trojans struck first when Wilson found JeíSaun Robinson open for a 16-yard pass with Ryan Dountas kicking the point after. That was the only score for the Trojans, and with 27 seconds left in the first quarter Prosser hit Latuch for a score with Latuch kicking the point after. The Mountaineers controlled the game from the first quarter on putting up a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Blubaugh ran one in from 11-yards out and Conner Montgomery kicked the point after. Prosser then hit Carson Modrak with a touchdown pass and Montgomery added the point after to go into intermission up 21-7.
In the third quarter, the Mountaineers again scored with Prosser finding Latuch open for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Montgomery added the extra point. In the fourth quarter Christian Musser threw a 27-yard pass to Holby McClucas for the Mountaineers final touchdown with Montgomery being perfect on the night adding the point after. Berlin ended the night with total 325 yards of offense while the Trojans had 144 yards total.
“You just can not turn the ball over five times and expect to win ball games,” stated Trojan head coach Anthony Sottasante. “Berlin is a good football team and well coached. They beat us in every facet of the game tonight. They were the better team, and we are not ready to play a team of that caliber yet.”
Berlin will take on Conemaugh Township next week and the Trojans travel to Southern Huntingdon.
Game notes: The Trojans had six penalties for 55-yards and Berlin had seven for 70-yards. The Mountaineers had 11 first downs and the Trojans had eight. The Trojans lost all three fumbles and was intercepted twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.