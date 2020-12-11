ROCKWOOD – Pitt-Johnstown signee Elijah Sechler needed 40 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone, and with the COVID-19 mandates shutting down the season starting Saturday, he was determined to get it on Friday night. He did so on an underhanded layup with 5:03 left in the game as Berlin Brothersvalley cruised past Rockwood 90-22 on the opening night of WestPAC action. Sechler finished with 43 points.
“I am so thankful for my teammates and my coaches and without them I wouldn’t be in the position I was tonight,” said Sechler. “That entire final quarter they kept passing up open shots to feed me the ball, and it’s just an honor to get to this milestone.”
Berlin coach Tanner Prosser complimented his senior guard and expressed frustration with the current state his athletes find themselves in with the restrictions going back into effect Saturday.
“He is just a really, really hard worker, who wanted it bad, and put the time in and it was nice to get him to 1,000 points tonight. He is signed with UPJ and we really appreciate Rockwood for allowing us to do this tonight. Things keep getting taken away from kids, and it’s tough to tell kids they can’t be in the gym, and that’s where he wants to be all the time. Elijah should have had the opportunity to reach the milestone in the state playoffs last year, but that was taken away from him. The people that are making these decisions to shutdown things need to talk to 16- and 17-year-old kids because I am having a tough time doing it.”
The game started off with the Mountaineers clearly looking like the better shooting team as five different chipped in points, led by Sechler’s 16 points in the opening quarter, including four 3-pointers.
Rockwood’s Eli Foy had two 3-pointers of his own in the first to lead the Rockets, but Berlin held the 27-10 lead after one.
In the second quarter, it was the Mountaineers playing tight defense which led to odd-man breaks down the floor. They cashed in, going on a 17-0 run that lasted until there was 3:02 left in the quarter. Preston Foor opened the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Sechler added eight more in the quarter giving him 24 for the half as the teams went to the break with Berlin holding a 47-12 lead.
The third quarter was again dominated by Berlin’s more experienced team with Sechler adding 10 more points to lead the way. Teammate Abe Countryman cleaned up the boards and netted eight to give the Mountaineers a 70-14 lead after three quarters of play.
Needing nine more points to reach the milestone, it was clear the entire Berlin team wanted to see it happen on Friday night.
A 3-pointer by Sechler opened the scoring to begin the fourth quarter. After several more baskets, with 5:09 left in the game, Sechler drove through the paint and got the layup to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Prosser called timeout and his teammates congratulated him on the floor.
Both teams emptied the benches in the final minutes with Berlin taking it 90-22.
Rockwood coach James Wagner complimented the Berlin team and Sechler.
“Tanner runs a first-class operation over there and we understood that going in,” he said. “Congratulations to Sechler and that young man deserves everything he gets. He is a heck of a player.”
Wagner also talked about the impending three-week shutdown for his team.
“We just talked to the kids a lot about the need to be flexible and they need to put the work in even it is at their houses, they can’t take the next three weeks off. We have to be self-disciplined over the break to come back and be ready to compete at the level it takes to win games at this level.”
Prosser cannot wait to get back on the court with his team.
“These guys can play whenever we get the go ahead that night, we are ready to go," he said. "We have unselfish kids that work hard, and they need that opportunity.”
