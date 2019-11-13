BERLIN – Talented Berlin Brothersvalley multi-sport athlete Kiera Booth had some decisions to make regarding her future.
The Mountaineers senior signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play volleyball for Villanova University. Booth, who also played basketball and threw javelin for Berlin and participated in the PIAA championships in all three sports, will receive a full scholarship with the Wildcats.
“The culture at Villanova is something that I value and it was a really pretty place,” Booth said. “I really liked how the coaches at Villanova treated me and my future teammates are awesome.”
Booth finished her volleyball career on Tuesday night when Berlin lost 3-2 to Nativity in the semifinals of the PIAA championships. She finished her career with 2,226 kills and a hitting percentage of .387. In addition, she had 614 digs along with 290 aces.
“Kiera has been a transformational player for our program at Berlin,” Mountaineers coach Corey Will said.
“I’ve coached a lot of talented kids in my tenure as a high school coach, but by far, she has probably had the purest skill and quite possibly, the most athleticism of any girl that I have had the pleasure of coaching.
“As impressive as that is, I’ve seen her grow immensely over the four years she was in our program, not just with her skill level but with her thought process of the game.”
She has received numerous volleyball accolades, including being on the all-state team her sophomore and junior seasons, and a first-team member of the District 5, Somerset County and WestPAC squads both seasons. In 2018, the Mountaineers advanced to the PIAA Class A title game, falling to Northern Cambria in the final. She was also on the AVCA All-Region 2 team.
Booth, who is considered one of the most talented female athletes to play at Berlin, has also had success at the state level in basketball. The Mountaineers were the PIAA champions last year and she was selected Class A Player of the Year by the sportswriters.
In addition, she was the District 5 champion in both discus and javelin her sophomore season and helped the Mounatineers to a team championship.
She finished 12th in the state in javelin that season.
“I didn’t always like volleyball better than basketball,” Booth said. “I was actually looking into basketball more than volleyball for a while but when I started playing on the Revolution travel team, that was when I solidified that feeling that I needed to play volleyball in college. That was between my freshman and sophomore years. I had never really played at a higher level and that just made me aware of how volleyball is actually supposed to be played.”
Booth, who is undecided about what her major will be at Villanova, was thankful for the support of her entire family, many of whom were in attendance at the signing.
“The things that I will remember the most are when we were on the big stages like (Tuesday) night,” Booth said. “You have the state championship games and those were down to the wire.
“Just being away from family will be the biggest adjustment that I have to make.”
