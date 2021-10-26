WINDBER, Pa. – Before the season began, Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will was unsure if his inexperienced squad could advance to a championship match, let alone win one.
Safe to say, that uncertainty no longer exists.
Lynndee Ickes tallied 15 kills, Jenny Countryman collected nine and the Mountaineers convincingly triumphed over Portage in straight sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, to win their third WestPAC championship in the past five years.
With the future of the conference up in the air, it very well could be the last WestPAC title for the Mountaineers.
“They’re all special,” said Will, who is in the midst of his 29th season coaching volleyball. “I’ve been to this game a lot of times, and haven’t won very many of them. I’ve come to really appreciate every chance you get. I didn’t know if I’d ever get back to one of these again after the crew that we graduated.”
Berlin’s offensive attack was inconsistent for spurts, but it stayed ahead by capitalizing on numerous Portage hitting errors.
Senior setter Kylee Hartman, who dished out 27 assists, also had a hand in the Mountaineers’ ability to stay on track offensively.
Leading the first set 11-10, the Mountaineers ripped off a 7-1 run to lift themselves to an 18-11 advantage before Countryman pounded down a kill to end it.
“It’s high school volleyball. You’re not going to be perfect all the time,” Will said.
“You just have to be good enough, and we were good enough tonight.”
Will said the game plan was to keep the ball away from Portage libero Keira Sossong when serving.
The Mountaineers successfully did that, which caused plenty of issues for the Mustangs in serve-receive.
In turn, Portage (15-6) managed only two short-lived leads throughout the entire match and its offense never really clicked.
Senior Sydni Sossong and sophomore Brooke Bednarski, two of the Mustangs’ leading hitters, combined for just 12 kills.
“I think the nerves got to us big time tonight,” Portage coach Lauren Cordwell said. “This is the first really big game that Portage has been in, in volleyball. We just couldn’t get those passes up to get our offense in a good rhythm tonight.”
After being knotted at 5-all in the second set, the Mountaineers (19-2) took full control with an 8-1 flurry to make it 13-6.
They never trailed after that, and a Portage attack error ended it.
The third set was tight throughout, but the Mountaineers stayed ahead with their defense led by senior libero Maddy Nemeth, who racked up 13 digs on the night.
“Maddy Nemeth has become just an excellent libero,” Will said. “Savanna Snyder, Peyton Grenke and Regan Laurer in the back row have picked up their game all season. That’s critical. You have to be able to pass your opponents’ best swings.”
Following a service error and another Mustangs point, Berlin’s lead was cut to just one, 24-23, but Ickes sealed the set win and the match by hammering a kill right into an open hole in the Mustangs defense.
“It felt pretty good,” Ickes said. “I wasn’t really expecting that kill to actually make it. In the end, it did. It was more of a team effort, and everybody pitched in a lot.”
Berlin will enter the District 5 Class 1A playoffs as the No. 1 seed as it looks to build on an already successful season.
“I told the girls there on the line, this is hopefully the first step to bigger and better things for us yet this season,” Will said.
