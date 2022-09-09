MEYERSDALE, Pa. – While limiting host Meyersdale to 59 total yards on Friday, Berlin Brothersvalley took advantage of short fields and a steady offensive pace as the Mountaineers rolled to a 49-0 win.
Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0) has held all three of its opponents off of the scoreboard this season, while averaging 44.3 points per game. On Friday, even with an efficient passing attack that saw Pace Prosser throw for 136 yards, the Mountaineers used a diverse cast in the backfield to rush for 180 yards on 26 carries, scoring six of their seven touchdowns with short-yardage runs.
“That was one of the goals (Friday) was to come in and establish the running game,” Mountaineers coach Doug Paul said. “The first two weeks, our (first-team) guys have only played two quarters of football. The goal was that we wanted to establish a running game. It’s great when you can pass the ball all over the place, but we’ve got guys who can run it, too.”
Meyersdale (0-2) saw its winless streak reach 14 games, dating back to Oct. 31, 2020, when a 48-7 loss to the Mountaineers opened the skid. While the Red Raiders showed flashes of proficiency, they couldn’t string together consistent series against the Mountaineers, seeing their most promising drives hindered by penalties and a swarming defense, which registered 11 tackles for loss.
“Offensively, we’ve got to get our run game going,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “We tried just about everything with a variety of people running the football inside and outside.
“When you’re losing the battle up front, it’s hard to get outside of them with our run game, which we wanted to do a lot better than what it was. It was difficult moving the chains and moving the ball.”
After trading three-and-out possessions to start, Berlin Brothersvalley moved the ball 66 yards in 10 plays with Ryan Blubaugh’s 1-yard touchdown run and the first of Connor Montgomery’s seven point-after kicks making it 7-0.
Another three-play possession by the Red Raiders followed by a punt that gave the Mountaineers the ball at the Meyersdale 48 led to a quick-strike drive – highlighted by Prosser’s 39-yard pass to Josiah Rock. Two snaps later, Prosser pushed in from the 3 to make it 14-0.
Rock finished with 70 receiving yards, all in the first half, while Blubaugh led the Mountaineers on the ground with 60 yards on three carries.
Will Latuch finished the Mountaineers’ next drive with a 3-yard rush a snap after Blubaugh snaked through the Red Raiders defense out of a wildcat formation for a 40-yard pick-up.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s special teams got into the act after its defense forced a punt from the Meyersdale 9. Rushing through the center of the Meyersdale protection, Cody Kimmel blocked a punt with Dalton Maust falling on the ball in the end zone.
“That was huge,” Paul said. “It’s momentum. I know we were up by a little bit at that point, but any change of something like that is momentum. That’s what the game is all about.”
The lead grew to 35-0 after the Mountaineers gashed their way through a five-play, 75-yard drive with Aidan Ream’s 3-yard run polishing off a series that saw a 30-yard scamper by Cruz Rodriguez along with three completions from Prosser for 42 yards.
The Mountaineers’ second-half touchdowns came as Cooper Huston rushed in from a yard away midway through the third, while Seth Kimmel scored from a yard out with 4:04 left.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Haydon Hutzell’s interception and subsequent 30-yard return put the Mountaineers in position for Seth Kimmel to finish the scoring one snap later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.