MEYERSDALE – Brady Boburchock didn’t really know what to expect from a COVID-shortened wrestling season.
A WestPAC championship from his Berlin Brothersvalley team wasn’t high on his list, but the senior was all smiles after the Mountaineers beat rival Meyersdale 42-26 on Friday night to clinch the conference title.
“It’s good,” Boburchock said. “I honestly didn’t think we were going to be quite this good this year. Everybody came out and did their job, and here we are. I’m happy with the guys we have here today.”
Boburchock provided one of the signature wins on the night, as he edged Bryant Most at 215 pounds. A District 5 runner-up last season, Boburchock trailed Most 4-3 in the third period but came up with a takedown with 1:01 remaining and then held on for a 5-4 victory.
Most looked like he was about to reverse Boburchock as the final buzzer sounded.
“It kind of scared me for a second because I thought the ref held up two,” Boburchock said. “I thought, ‘Oh, no, that’s not good!’ But I thought I was good in position. If it had gone for another 10 seconds, I might have been in trouble. I’m glad it stopped then.”
Boburchock improved to 12-0 on the season with the victory. The match marked just the second time this season that he’s been forced to wrestle the full three periods.
“It seemed like most of the people around this area, they don’t have a 215-pounder, so we’ve been struggling to get him on the mat,” Berlin coach Braden Fochtman said. “A lot of us coaches have to roll around with him and give him the best look that we can. Having the opportunity for him to get in a good match before districts is huge, I think.”
The Mountaineers (8-1) also won a nail-biter at 138 pounds. That’s where Charlie Fisher beat Thomas Smith 7-5.
Like Boburchock, Fisher was in danger of being reversed late in the match but found a way to get the victory.
“I think Charlie Fisher’s match explains it all – coming down to the last second in a couple of matches that could have gone either way,” Fochtman said. “We gutted a lot of them out.
“It was awesome to see that out of our guys. When they know a big match is about to happen, they know to gut up or shut up, and they’ve been gutting up this year.”
Fisher’s match was the highlight of a 27-0 run for the Mountaineers over five weight classes. Landon Wellington pinned Gavin Topper at 132 pounds, and Brandon Tressler picked up a fall over Matt Boyce at 138. Hunter Cornell (126) and Conlan Gair (152) each received forfeit victories in the stretch.
Landon Ulderich registered a fall over Jared Geiger at 113, and Grant Mathias picked up a forfeit at 172 for the Mountaineers.
Meyersdale (3-3) got an impressive performance from Trevor Donaldson at 120 pounds, where the junior beat Gabe Latuch 11-4.
“I like how we wrestled,” Meyersdale coach Christian Hutzell said. “Obviously, there was good and bad, but I feel like we’re starting to come around. Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time.”
The return of Jalen Stephens certainly helped. Stephens, who has been dealing with health issues and hadn’t wrestled a match since the state tournament 11 months ago, is the top-ranked heavyweight in the state in Class 2A. He pinned Berlin’s Cory Jose at 285 pounds.
“He was dealing with some stuff there, but he got it straightened out and, hopefully, and he’s good for the postseason,” Hutzell said.
Austin Broadwater recorded a 22-second fall over Logan Webreck at 160 pounds, and Collin Krause earned a 20-3 technical fall over Nic Gerber at 189. Samuel Deist picked up a forfeit victory at 106.
“I was pleased with pretty well everybody, how they looked across the board,” Hutzell said. “A big improvement from our first match to now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.