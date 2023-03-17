Both the Berlin Brothersvalley and Otto- Eldred girls basketball teams will bring lengthy winning streaks into Saturday’s PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal.
After knocking off District 7 runner-up Aquinas Academy 49-35 on Wednesday in the second round, the District 5 champion Mountaineers have won seven straight games. District 9 champ Otto-Eldred has reeled off 10 consecutive victories after the Terrors defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 49-37 on Wednesday.
A berth in Tuesday’s semifinals is on the line when the two foes meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
“We’re very happy to be heading into the state quarterfinals,” said Berlin Brothersvalley senior Jenny Countryman, who netted 13 points on Wednesday. “This is history for our team. We’ve only been to the elite eight one other time (2019).
“We’re ready to go with high energy.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) defeated North Clarion 46-22 in the first round. A key 9-0 spurt to end the first half catapulted the Mountaineers past Aquinas Academy in Wednesday’s second-round matchup. Berlin Brothersvalley held the Crusaders to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
Eight different Mountaineers scored in Wednesday’s victory. Receiving contributions from up and down the roster has helped the squad thrive. Playing stingy defense has been Berlin Brothersvalley’s staple all season, including holding its first two PIAA tournament opponents to an average of 28.5 points per game.
“It’s definitely locking down some of their key players,” said Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Gracyn Sechler, a Seton Hill signee who provided 19 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday. “Peyton (Grenke), Jenny and Leah (Miller), we all switch and we all get tasks on different players.
“It’s just about helping each other out, but also finding where those players are and making sure we take care of them.”
Berlin Brothersvalley’s mixture of veterans and youth has helped pave the way for the squad to advance.
“Just like all year, we have the bench that helps us,” Berlin coach Rachel Prosser said. “Whatever person we need to step up that night, they can. We have good senior leadership, good junior leadership and a great overall chemistry.”
Otto-Eldred (25-2) won its first District 9 title this season after losing the 2021 and 2022 championship games. On March 4, the Terrors defeated Elk County Catholic 45-40 in the District 9 title contest.
“The Otto-Eldred team is very good,” Prosser said. “They play hard, mix defenses and work well together. They are well-coached and will be a tough opponent.”
Otto-Eldred’s lone losses came to Randolph (New York) on Dec. 30 (52-43) and District 9 Class 2A champion Redbank Valley on Jan. 28 (64-60).
On Wednesday, the Terrors trailed 17-16 at halftime, but outscored Bishop Guilfoyle 33-20 in the second half.
Senior 5-foot-7 guard Katie Sheeler averages 22.2 points, 5.1 steals and 3.6 assists per game.
Sheeler is Otto-Eldred’s all-time leading scorer with 1,679 points.
“The Sheeler girl is the complete package,” Prosser said. “She has shooting, penetration, passing and a knowledge for the game. Her teammates do a good job of getting her open and being in the spots to help the team succeed.”
Senior 5-5 guard Anna Merry chips in 10.4 points per contest. Senior 5-10 forward Bri Heller grabs 6.9 boards per game.
Saturday’s winner will await the victor of District 6 champion Williamsburg (28-1) and District 7 winner Union Area (20-6).
Class 3A Boys
10-1 Franklin (23-4) vs. 6-1 Penn Cambria (23-5), Armstrong High School, 2:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Penn Cambria fought back from a slim deficit to begin the fourth quarter and beat Steel Valley 66-57 in Wednesday’s PIAA second-round contest.
Penn Cambria is in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1967. Senior Garrett Harrold, a Duquesne University football signee, provided 23 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Vinny Chirdon and junior Easton Semelsberger netted 13 and 12 points, respectively. Penn Cambria buried 11 3-pointers and now have canned 275 this season, led by Chirdon’s 82.
The Panthers’ prowess on the perimeter has helped elevate their level of play.
“Vinny, Easton, Garrett, they shoot the ball tremendously well,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said. “(Zach) Grove came up with another clutch 3. Gavin (Harrold) hit a nice big 3. I knew that we were going to be confident shooting.”
Garrett Harrold, with 1,428 career points and 738 rebounds, leads the Panthers with 18.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Chirdon chips in 13 points and Semelsberger provides 9.1 points per game. Senior Grove averages 3.3 steals per contest.
Ever since it lost to Central in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinals, Penn Cambria has prevailed in five straight games. The Panthers knocked off Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56-55 in the District 6 title game and beat Yough 61-53 in the PIAA first round.
Franklin has won 18 straight games. The Knights knocked off Oil City 55-39 in the District 10 title game, then beat Shady Side Academy (75-43) and two-time defending Class 2A state champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (57-45). Franklin’s Jalen Wood tallied 17 points in Wednesday’s victory. Cole Buckley and Damon Curry each provided 11 points.
Saturday’s winner will meet the victor of District 7 champion Deer Lakes (19-8) and District 7 fourth seed Neshannock (20-7) on Tuesday.
