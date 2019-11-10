BELLEFONTE – While it was not quite the start that Berlin Brothersvalley had hoped for in its PIAA quarterfinal contest against Canton Saturday at Bellefonte High School, in the end, the resilient Mountaineers sidelined the Warriors 3-0 to advance to the semifinals for the third time in four seasons.
Mountaineers coach Corey Will had written the wrong number on his lineup card and before the ball had ever gone into the air, Berlin found itself penalized and trailing 1-0. Canton’s Emily Ferguson served the ball into the net and the Mountaineers went on to defeat the District 4 champions 25-7, 25-19, 25-20.
The victory earned Berlin a rematch with Nativity BVM, a 25-16, 25-11, 25-7 winner over Lititz Christian earlier Saturday, in the final four game on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
The Mountaineers defeated the Green Wave in 2018 on their way to the PIAA championship game.
“Coach made a mistake,” Will said. “We talk a lot about making mistakes and letting them go. When they came over in the timeout and I told them ‘I made a mistake.’ We let it go and persevered through it and moved forward and that’s what I want them doing on the court as well.
“It’s a demonstration that even as a coach doing this for so many years, I still make mistakes.”
Berlin (22-2) built the lead to 15-3 on four straight aces by senior Kiera Booth, who had a team-high 23 kills and five block kills. Canton (16-4) never got any closer than 10 points in the first set.
“They were timid in the first set,” Warriors coach Sheila Wesneski said after the match. “I don’t think that we’ve made it past the first round since 2002. I think we started to play a little too late. We didn’t play to the best of our ability.”
Canton took the lead early in the second set, 3-1. After Berlin tied it at 3, the Mountaineers never trailed to go up 2-0 in the match.
The Warriors led by five points, 15-9, midway through the third set, on a Ferguson ace, but Berlin was able to come back and tie it at 17 on one of junior Grace Dorcon’s nine kills. The Mountaineers didn’t falter the rest of the way.
“First contact at this level is everything,” Will said. “If you serve the ball well, and if you serve receive the ball well, you can get yourself into offense and create some easy situations for yourself, especially with your serve. We were trying to position serve them and my girls are getting better and better at that.”
Dorcon added 15 digs, senior Lexi Yanosky supplied five kills and 10 assists, junior Carlyn Hay had 22 assists and sophomore Madison Nemeth contributed six digs.
“We went out and played really tough and I’m proud of the girls that we stayed together,” Hay said. “I was really proud of everyone who stepped out on the court today and just played their roles really well.”
Added Will: “I thought we came out with a purpose. I think we came out so dominant that we allowed ourselves to relax a little bit and at this level you can not relax. Fortunately, we are talented enough that we were able to persevere today. Do that in the next match and I don’t think that we will be so fortunate.
“We need everyone,” Will said. “It’s a team sport and you can’t win with just two or three girls out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.