BERLIN, Pa. – Pace Prosser is a problem for opposing football teams – offensively and defensively.
Prosser threw three touchdown passes – and had another called back for a penalty – and intercepted two passes – with a third wiped out by a penalty.
He returned both of his picks to the end zone, although an illegal block call took away one of those touchdown.
That was all in the first half as Prosser led Berlin Brothersvalley to a 38-7 victory over Mount Union in an Inter-County Conference game on Friday night.
“It was a pretty special first half, but all the credit goes to my teammates, the offensive line,” Prosser said. “Nothing can be done without those guys up front and the guys in front of me making those plays.”
Prosser threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Zander Ritenour on the first play of the game, as the Mountaineers (2-0) used a flea flicker to seize momentum. Aidan Ream took a handoff from Prosser, then pitched the ball back to him. Prosser found Ritenour wide open behind the Mount Union defense for the quick strike.
“Coach (Doug) Paul always brings up a great plan,” Prosser said. “We wanted to start with a bang in our first home game and it couldn’t have worked any better.”
Mount Union (1-1) managed to hang around through the end of the first quarter, but Berlin Brothersvalley pulled away in the second.
On the first play of the second quarter, Prosser put just enough air under a pass to get it over the outstretched arm of Mount Union’s Je’Saun Robinson and into the hands of Cody Kimmel, who bobbled the ball initially before corralling it and outrunning the defense for a 53-yard touchdown.
Prosser, who has a Division I scholarship offer to play safety at St. Francis but plans to play Division II basketball for Gannon instead, picked off a Bryce Danish pass on the next Mount Union possession and returned it for an apparent touchdown.
An illegal block late in the return brought the ball back to the Mount Union 15. It hardly mattered. Prosser found Ritenour in the end zone on the next play to push the lead to 21-0 after the third of Connor Montgomery’s five extra points.
Prosser intercepted Danish again on the next possession but a pair of offsetting penalties erased that play. With just over three minutes remaining in the half, Prosser picked him off again, returning this one 75 yards for a score.
He showed his grasp of the 2-minute offense at the end of the half, guiding the Mountaineers to the Mount Union 9, where Montgomery kicked a 26-field goal to make it 31-0.
“He’s unreal,” Paul said of Prosser, who also added a fumble recovery in the second half and an impressive 34-yard run on which he broke three tackles. “Offensively, defensively, he’s a coach on the field. He’s just so smart out there.
“He’s getting the defense lined up from that free safety position.
“Then, on offense, he knows what he’s doing out there. He makes you look good as a coach when you have a kid like him.”
Paul turned to his running game in the second half, and Cooper Houston made it pay off with a 10-yard touchdown that set the running clock in motion.
The Trojans, who committed 10 penalties for 115 yards – including six personal fouls – got a 25-yard touchdown run from Jake Ryan to avoid the shutout. Ryan finished with 87 yards on 14 carries while Danish threw for 117 and ran for 53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.