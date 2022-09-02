BERLIN – In its home opener on Friday night, Berlin Brothersvalley aimed to give future Inter-County Conference foe Moshannon Valley a warm welcome into the Snyder of Berlin Sports Complex.
With the help of an efficient offense putting together four scoring drives that included three plays or less, the Mountaineers did just that in a 42-0 romp over the Black Knights.
The Mountaineers (2-0) made it look rather easy, scoring four touchdowns on their four possessions to take a commanding 28-0 lead in the opening quarter.
“We’ve got some playmakers,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul. “We have six kids who I truly feel could be No. 1s on most teams. Pace (Prosser) has great pocket presence, and the receivers were getting open.”
Berlin Brothersvalley quarterback Pace Prosser completed 8 of 12 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns before being removed for the duration of the second half with the game already well in hand.
Prosser consistently torched the Black Knights down the field for TD passes of 23, 60 and 21 yards.
“I’m extremely comfortable right now,” said Prosser, who has accounted for seven total touchdowns through two games. “It all starts up front. The line has great blocking, and the athletes outside just make unbelievable plays. It makes my job easy.”
Wide receiver Josiah Rock hauled in TD passes from 60 and 21 yards out, while Ryan Blubaugh caught a 23-yard score and rushed for another. Senior Will Latuch added three catches for 35 yards.
The athleticism of Berlin Brothersvalley’s perimeter weapons made all the difference on a night where the Black Knights just didn’t have any answers.
“They’re super-athletic. They’re a good football team,” said Moshannon Valley coach Michael Keith. “And they showed us that tonight.”
Junior Cruz Rodriguez paced the Mountaineers on the ground with five carries for 54 yards and a TD.
In addition to the offensive onslaught, Berlin Brothersvalley’s defense was more than up to the task again.
The Mountaineers picked off two passes, one was returned 25 yards for a touchdown by Holby McClucas to cap the scoring and the other came courtesy of Prosser, whose pick later helped set up Blubaugh’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Mountaineers junior linebacker Cody Kimmel recorded a sack and knifed his way into the Black Knights’ backfield to blow up several running plays.
“We saw that at the end of last year, through the summer and then through these first two games,” said Paul of Kimmel’s steady improvement. “He’s playing a great mic linebacker for us right now. That sets the tone.”
Black Knights running back Levi Knuth rushed 27 times for 80 yards before suffering a knee injury early in the fourth.
“Levi ran hard tonight. It’s a shame that he hurt his knee, but that’s the game,” Keith said of his senior workhorse. “Hopefully, it’s nothing major and he can come back quickly.”
Junior Tanner Kephart carried nine times for 43 yards despite being tasked with part-time signal caller duties after starter Jalen Kurten went down with an injury in the second quarter and never returned to the game.
Berlin Brothersvalley (2-0) travels to rival Meyersdale next Friday. Moshannon Valley visits Glendale next Friday in hopes of earning win No. 1.
“That’s the rivalry game,” Paul said of the matchup with the Red Raiders. “We just got to keep our emotions in check and play ball.”
