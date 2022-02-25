BERLIN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley had more than a week to dissect what went wrong in its WestPAC semifinal loss to Conemaugh Township after receiving a bye into the District 5 Class 1A semifinals.
All of those extra days of practice proved to be more than enough for the Mountaineers to get right.
Sophomore Pace Prosser scored a game-high 20 points, and Berlin Brothersvalley connected on 11 3-pointers to rout Fannett-Metal 89-35 on Friday night.
“I thought we just came out with a lot of energy,” said Berlin coach Tanner Prosser on what his team did well early on to set the tone. “Of course, it helps when you knock some shots down early. I thought we played with pretty good pace. We had a couple sloppy turnovers, but overall, we recognized what was there.”
The second-seeded Mountaineers will collide with No. 1 seed Southern Fulton, which rolled to a 62-33 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek, in the District 5 Class 1A championship game on Tuesday at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
Berlin Brothersvalley will be chasing its third consecutive title after beating Shade the previous two years in the title game.
Despite not squaring off against the Indians during the regular season, Tanner Prosser said he has a reasonable idea of what to expect.
“We’ve seen them play. They’re a very good team,” Tanner Prosser said about Southern Fulton. “Their one big guy missed most of the year, and he’s back. They’re playing really well right now. Obviously, they throw a lot of size at you, and they’re a very disciplined, well-coached team.”
The Mountaineers were unphazed by the Tigers’ 1-3-1 zone defense in the first half.
After Fannett-Metal scored first, it took less than three minutes for Berlin to rip off a 16-0 run to make it 16-2 at the 4:15 mark of the first quarter.
Pace Prosser, who scored all of his points in the first half before he and the rest of the starters sat for much of the second half, totaled 14 first-period points as the Mountaineers shot 12 of 15 from the field and led 32-14 at the end of one.
“We shared the ball really well tonight,” Pace Prosser said. “We like to play fast, move the ball around and make the extra passes. Guys get open shots, it makes everyone better.”
Sophomore Craig Jarvis added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for Berlin. Ryan Blubaugh netted 10 points, and Caden Montgomery provided 10 off the bench.
Berlin opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to go up 40-16, and it went into the break with a 59-19 lead to switch on the running clock at the start of the second half.
The Mountaineers, who finished as the PIAA Class 1A runner-up in 2021, are still holding themselves to that same standard despite returning just two regulars in Prosser and Blubaugh from that senior-laden roster.
“Absolutely,” said Pace Prosser when asked if the Mountaineers can make another historic run. “I think there’s no ceiling for this team. If we play well any given night, we can beat anybody.”
