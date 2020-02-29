The defending state champion Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball team earned a spot in the PIAA Tournament on Saturday.
The Mountaineers had built a 12-point advantage in the fourth quarter only to see Shade pull to within a point in the closing minute. Berlin Brothersvalley withstood the pressure in a 54-51 victory over the Panthers in the District 5 Class A consolation game at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“I think that we played a solid game, and then when you lose that attack-mode mentality of scoring. ... And they were bound to make a run at some point,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser, who was named 2019 Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers after the state title run. “It just happened to be at that point. We were able to hold on with some key free throws.”
The District 5-A third-place Mountaineers (15-9) will face District 6-A runner-up Penns Manor next Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Only the top-three teams in 5-A advance to the PIAA Tournament. Shade closed an 18-win season.
“18-8 was a great year for us. I don’t know if everybody thought that. I’ll be honest with you, I did,” said Shade coach Andy Muha, whose eight-player roster included two seniors. “I knew what kind of talent was there. I just prayed, no injuries.
“The last four years we lost a starter. We didn’t this year. We were able to stay away from the injury bug and played six or seven girls.”
Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Lexi Yanosky scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Her last 3 of the game with 7:22 left put the Mountaineers in front 48-38. Junior Kylie DeArmitt added a basket at 6:57 to push the margin to 12 points.
“It’s always tough when it could be your last game you play as a high school athlete,” Prosser said. “I think Lexi came to play.
“Abby Stoltzfus is also a great bench leader for us. She’s always positive.”
Berlin Brothersvalley went to a more deliberate pace to use up the game clock, and Shade grabbed the momentum.
“I had three timeouts and she called one timeout,” Muha said. “I told my kids, ‘Let’s get two hoops. Let’s get two rebounds. Let’s keep playing.’ I said, ‘They’re playing keep-away. Five minutes is a long time in girls basketball to play keep-away.’ I think that showed.”
Shade freshman Jenna Muha had eight of her 20 points in the final 6:12. Panthers junior Taylor Rapsky had 13 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:50 left that pulled Shade within 50-48.
Two Jenna Muha free throws with 41.5 on the clock set a 52-51 score, but the Mountaineers’ Rayne Stoltzfus hit two foul shots with 15.8 left and was 4-for-4 on the line in the fourth quarter to seal it.
“I’m proud of the girls for attacking when they needed to,” Prosser said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.