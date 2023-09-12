Villanova senior middle blocker Kiera Booth was named to the Delaware all-tournament team on Monday.
The Berlin Brothersvalley graduate helped the Wildcats go 2-0 in the event. Booth provided 17 kills and seven blocks. She hit .350 with 11 kills against Delaware.
Booth has 76 kills and 29 blocks this season. Over four seasons, Booth has 588 kills and 207 blocks. She was named to the 2022 all-Big East team.
Villanova travels to Lehigh at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Sarah Gomish is an assistant coach at Lehigh.
The Wildcats host St. Francis in the Villanova Classic at 7 p.m. Saturday. Northern Cambria graduate and junior outside hitter Maggie Hogan starts for St. Francis.
