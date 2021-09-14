BOSTON - Villanova sophomore middle blocker Kiera Booth was named to the Northeastern all-tournament team on Monday.

The 6-foot-2 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate totaled 27 kills and 17 blocks in three matches, all Villanova victories. Booth produced nine kills in all three matches and set a season high with seven blocks against Harvard on Saturday.

Booth has compiled 86 points (second on team), 66 kills (third), 30 blocks (first) and a .309 hitting percentage (first, minimum 20 attempts) in nine matches this season.

Villanova (6-3) plays Princeton and Temple on Friday at the Temple Tournament. The Wildcats begin Big East play on Sept. 24 against Marquette. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you