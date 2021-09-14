BOSTON - Villanova sophomore middle blocker Kiera Booth was named to the Northeastern all-tournament team on Monday.
The 6-foot-2 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate totaled 27 kills and 17 blocks in three matches, all Villanova victories. Booth produced nine kills in all three matches and set a season high with seven blocks against Harvard on Saturday.
Booth has compiled 86 points (second on team), 66 kills (third), 30 blocks (first) and a .309 hitting percentage (first, minimum 20 attempts) in nine matches this season.
Villanova (6-3) plays Princeton and Temple on Friday at the Temple Tournament. The Wildcats begin Big East play on Sept. 24 against Marquette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.