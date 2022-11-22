Villanova junior middle blocker Kiera Booth was named to the all-Big East team on Tuesday.
Booth was one of 18 players selected to the all-league team, and the only one from Villanova.
The 6-foot-2 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate led the Wildcats with 86 blocks and a .336 hitting percentage, which is third-best in the conference. Booth ranked second on the team with 287 kills. She contributed 14 double-digit kill performances, combining for 341 points in 30 total matches.
Booth, a three-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state pick at Berlin, has compiled 603 kills and 215 blocks over her three seasons.
The Wildcats finished the season at 10-20 overall, ending at 6-12 in Big East play.
