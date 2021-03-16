NEW YORK – Villanova middle blocker Kiera Booth was named Big East Freshman of the Week as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Booth, a 2020 Berlin Brothersvalley graduate, had a standout match against St. John’s on Wednesday with 16.5 points, 11 kills and 10 total blocks (nine assisted blocks). Booth also had a .429 hitting percentage in the 3-1 victory. Booth’s 10 blocks led the conference last week. Villanova is 2-1 in the East Division standings with two weeks left to play.
Booth’s productivity has increased in each of the four matches she has appeared in, with her kills, points and blocks going up as the 6-foot-2 carved out more of a role in the Villanova rotation.
Booth was a three-time all-state team selection in volleyball at Berlin, where she recorded 2,226 kills, 614 digs and 290 aces with a .387 hitting percentage.
She also tallied over 1,000 points in basketball and was named Class 1A Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the Mountaineers to a PIAA title.
The Wildcats (3-2) will return to action this weekend with home matches at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday against Seton Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.