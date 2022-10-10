Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Kiera Booth provided double-digit kills on Sunday in her second straight match for Villanova.
The 6-foot-2 junior middle blocker netted 15 kills, six digs, three blocks and a .387 hitting percentage in the Wildcats’ four-set loss at Butler on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Booth tied her career high with 19 kills against Georgetown. She hit .500 and added a career-high eight digs.
Booth leads Villanova with 61 blocks and a .352 hitting percentage. She is third with 165 kills.
