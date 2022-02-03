BERLIN – Unlike in its first matchup with Shanksville-Stonycreek, host Berlin Brothersvalley had to sweat out Thursday’s game for four quarters, but the result remained the same.
Junior Grace Sechler scored a game-high 18 points, and the Mountaineers pulled away from the Vikings late in the third quarter to secure a 41-30 victory, putting Berlin Brothersvalley in prime position to grab the No. 1 seed in both the WestPAC and District 5 Class 1A playoffs with only six games left on its schedule.
“We’re looking forward to having some good games coming up,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser said.
“These girls seem to really enjoy playing together. We’re just continuing to work hard and getting everyone better individually. We have high goals, so we’re pretty excited.”
After falling behind 26-25 midway through the third, the Mountaineers stormed back with a 10-0 run led by sophomore Regan Lauer, who scored five points in the game-deciding swing.
The Vikings did not have much of an answer after that, as they scored just four points the rest of the way.
“That’s why you play four quarters,” Prosser said. “We knew our time would come and things would click.
“That was the turning point there.”
Junior Peyton Grenke added eight points for Berlin Brothersvalley, while Lauer finished with six.
Senior Rylee Snyder netted a team-high 14 points for the Vikings, while her cousin Josie Snyder provided 11.
Shanksville-Stonycreek saw two early leads slip away after it totaled 12 turnovers in the first half.
The Vikings battled back from an 18-8 deficit to tie it at 18-all before going into the break trailing 20-18.
The lack of consistent scoring for long stretches and a sub-par night at the free-throw line once again plagued Shanksville.
The Vikings were held in the single digits three out of four quarters.
“Congratulations to Berlin,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Robert Snyder said. “They deserved to win tonight.”
Berlin Brothersvalley will have complete control of its destiny the rest of the way with three WestPAC South matchups and a couple of non-conference games against Heritage Conference opponents coming up.
“We have to continue to get better on defense and continue to work as a team on offense,” Prosser said. “We just can’t ever settle.”
