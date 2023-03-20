Playing in a doubleheader at Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg on Tuesday evening, both the Berlin Brothersvalley girls and Penn Cambria boys basketball teams look to extend their seasons as they compete in PIAA semifinals.
At 6 p.m., the 22-5 Mountaineers take on District 7 champion Union Area (21-6). This is the second time in program history Berlin Brothersvalley has advanced to the PIAA semifinals, the first since 2019 when the Mountaineers won state gold.
In the nightcap, the 24-5 Panthers meet District 7 champion Deer Lakes (20-8). Tuesday will mark the initial time Penn Cambria has advanced to the state semifinal round in the school’s history.
On Saturday, Berlin Brothersvalley pulled out a thrilling 40-39 victory over District 9 champion Otto-Eldred. Freshman Mercy Sechler’s putback with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the game-winning bucket.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior Gracyn Sechler, a Seton Hill signee, totaled 17 points and 16 rebounds, including 12 points, seven boards and two blocked shots in the second half. Senior Jenny Countryman added 10 points and 11 rebounds. The team’s other three starters are senior Peyton Grenke and juniors Ashley Brant and Regan Lauer.
Otto-Eldred made 8 of 9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“The will to want to win, that’s big,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser said. “Hopefully we can learn and move on from this one and have it a little bit cleaner in the next one.”
Berlin Brothersvalley returned everyone from the 2021-22 season. Experience has been a staple the Mountaineers have leaned on all year long. The District 5 champions defeated North Clarion (46-22) and Aquinas Academy (49-35) in its first two PIAA playoff victories.
{span}“I’m very happy for this group of girls,” Prosser said. “No seniors last year, so they came back this year with a vengeance. I think they could have done this last year, but we just weren’t there. To be able to put it all together this year for this group of girls is just amazing.”
Union Area, from New Castle, defeated Williamsburg 43-37 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Williamsburg’s 28-game winning streak was snapped after Union Area outscored the Blue Pirates 17-11 in the fourth quarter. Zoe Lepri led the Scotties, who won their first District 7 title this season, with 14 points on Saturday.
Union Area defeated District 9 No. 5 seed Clarion (47-9) and District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic (39-35) in its first two PIAA playoff games.
District 2 champion Mountain View (21-6) meets District 4 No. 3 seed Our Lady of Lourdes Regional (21-7) in the other semifinal. The championship game is at noon Friday at Giant Center in Hershey.
On Saturday, Penn Cambria knocked off District 10 champion Franklin 61-53. Senior Garrett Harrold, a Duquesne University football signee, totaled 27 points and went 12-for-12 at the foul line. Penn Cambria made 19 of 22 from the charity stripe as the Panthers responded to a late Franklin rally to seal victory. Senior Vinny Chirdon chipped in 16 points.
District 6 champion Penn Cambria topped Yough (61-53) and Steel Valley (66-57) in its first two PIAA playoff victories.
This will be the second year in a row Penn Cambria has faced Deer Lakes in the PIAA playoffs. The Panthers knocked off the Lancers 66-63 in the 2022 PIAA first round. Penn Cambria led 22-6 after the first quarter. Deer Lakes outscored the Panthers 40-25 over the two middle quarters, but the Panthers earned a 19-17 advantage in the fourth quarter. Harrold provided 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in that contest, and Chirdon contributed 15 points.
Deer Lakes defeated Neshannock 67-56 on Saturday. Deer Lakes overcame a six-point halftime deficit to prevail. Nine Lancers scored in the victory as the first-time District 7 champions outscored Neshannock 42-23 in the second half. Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson totaled 19 points, and Billy Schaeffer netted 16.
The Lancers topped Seneca (75-34) and Loyalsock Township (67-59) in their first two PIAA playoff victories.
District 12 champ West Catholic (18-10) plays District 3 winner Trinity (24-3) in the other semifinal. The championship game is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey.
