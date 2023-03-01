BERLIN, Pa. – A tumultuous opening quarter at times swiftly turned into three quarters of domination while sending Berlin Brothersvalley back to a familiar place.
Senior Jenny Countryman collected a game-high 19 points as the Mountaineers conquered Conemaugh Township for the third time this season in a 67-34 victory in Wednesday’s District 5 Class 1A girls semifinal.
Eleven different players scored for the top-seeded Mountaineers, who booked their third straight appearance in the district title game. The Mountaineers (18-5) will square off with Northern Bedford County, a 62-33 winner over Shade in the other semifinal, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“I’m really proud of the effort that everybody put in today,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser said.
“I’m glad that everybody on our team contributed to the win.”
While Seton Hill commit Grace Sechler was limited to just four points, the rest of her team did more than enough in picking up the slack.
Regan Lauer connected on two 3s and finished with 10 points. Peyton Grenke added eight points, and Taylor Hillegass provided seven points off the bench for Berlin Brothersvalley, which also clinched a berth in the PIAA tournament for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Conemaugh Township took its only lead of the game when Katie Wiley hit the first of two free throws to make it 9-8 midway through the first.
Berlin Brothersvalley ended the quarter on a 9-2 spurt aided largely by six points from Countryman to take a 17-11 advantage. She also turned on the running clock when she put the Mountaineers on top 58-26 with just under five minutes to play.
“Jenny’s been practicing really hard and working really hard,” Prosser said. “Her teammates are doing a good job of pushing her. Tonight was her night.”
The Mountaineers provided plenty of breathing room in the second quarter, outscoring the Indians 19-7 in the frame with the assistance of eight combined bench points from Leah Miller, Mercy Sechler and Taylor Hillegass.
Mercy Sechler scored on a layup with under 12 seconds remaining in the first half to give Berlin Brothersvalley its largest lead to that point at 36-16.
The Mountaineers went into the break up 36-18.
Conemaugh Township will have an opportunity to extend its season when it meets Shade in the third-place consolation game also scheduled for Saturday at the Sports Center.
Senior guard Mya Poznanski, who surpassed 1,000 career points this year, has been the main catalyst in helping the Indians (14-12) notch double-digit victories for the first time since 2018-19.
“We’re still in the running for the consolation game, so we hope to keep moving on,” said Conemaugh Township coach Lisa Byer, reflecting on her team’s steady resurgence. “We got to the WestPAC championship for the first time since 2013. Having leaders on the team getting milestones is very big.
“The younger girls are really stepping up, so I’m proud of them for that.”
Poznanski tallied a team-high 12 points, while Ava Byer drained three triples to finish with nine.
The Mountaineers will seek their first district title since 2018-19 against the Black Panthers, who beat Windber in the Class 2A championship this past season before dropping down a class this year.
“I think we are, but there’s definitely room for improvement with making more of our easy shots,” said Countryman when asked if her team is playing its best basketball right now.
“I think we just have to get our conditioning down, get moving fast on the big court and just speed up Northern Bedford a little bit.”
