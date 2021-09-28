PORTAGE, Pa. – Having split the first two games of Tuesday’s volleyball match against the Portage Area Mustangs, Berlin Brothersvalley leaned on strong play at the net and a pair of closing flurries to put away its hosts.
The Mountaineers claimed the match at Len Chappell Gymnasium 26-24, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14.
Berlin Brothersvalley (8-1) hammered out a combined 43 kills between Lynndee Ickes (15), Jennifer Countryman (15) and Chloe Broadwater (13) with Ickes and Countryman posting eight and two block kills, respectively.
“The key for us is balance,” Mountaineers coach Corey Will said. “Chloe Broadwater, my outside hitter, was just phenomenal. She controlled the action. We want the ball to go through our middles. When we can get the passing going enough to get the ball to our middles, we can be effective.”
Since dropping its match at Shanksville-Stonycreek on Sept. 14, Berlin Brothersvalley has reeled off six straight wins.
“We’re building a good team,” Broadwater said. “We’re hopefully going to go pretty far this season.”
The loss is Portage’s first in WestPAC play. The Mustangs are 6-3 overall.
“We just couldn’t string enough points together and enough runs to really get that momentum going and take advantage of errors that they made,” Portage coach Lauren Cordwell said. “We just needed to get that one big run in the third and fourth set, and it probably would have made a difference.”
In Game 1, the Mustangs hopped out to a 4-0 lead with the help of two aces from Brooke Bednarski. The Mountaineers nibbled back to knot the game at 6 and trade leads with the Mustangs until going ahead to stay at 11-10 when Regan Lauer punched the ball over.
Following a kill by Portage’s Lexi Sossong that made it 12-11, the Mountaineers built a five-point lead at 18-13 and again at 20-15.
Portage cut the lead to 22-21 and tied it at 24 before Ickes posted back-to-back kills to wrap up the first game.
Berlin appeared to carry control into Game 2, bounding out to a 5-1 lead, and leading 15-10 thanks to a three-point run that saw Ickes tally two kills. With Bedarski at the service line, Portage tied the game at 15 and then took the lead at 17-16. Portage grew that lead to 23-18 on a run of three straight service points from Trissa Smith. After weathering a 5-0 run, Portage’s Paige Phillips and Slanoc tallied kills to give the hosts a 25-23 win.
In Game 3, the Mountaineers never trailed and never saw their lead shrink below four points as the teams exchanged scores from 14-9 to 20-15.
A Kassidy Smith kill and two more from Broadwater punctuated the 25-15 win.
Just as Broadwater’s coach had noted, solid passes funneling to the middle keyed the Mountaineers.
“The good passes and the defense,” Broadwater said. “Being able to get good sets and then being able to hit the ball really helped us.”
Portage dashed ahead 6-3 in Game 4, using a Julia Papcun kill, an ace from Sierra Crum and a kill from Sydni Sossong during a 4-0 run. Kylee Hartman and Countryman notched kills as the Mountaineers climbed back to tie and then take a 7-6 lead on an ace from Madison Nemeth.
Berlin Brothersvalley never surrendered the advantage, going up 12-6 with Nemeth at the line, thanks to two aces and Countryman figuring in four straight points with kills or blocks.
A Phillips kill cut the Mountaineers lead to 13-11, but the guests reeled off 12 of the next 15 points with a run of four consecutive kills by Ickes sparking the late outburst.
Nemeth had 17 digs, while Hartman dished out 40 assists.
Papcun led Portage with 10 kills while Phillips notched six.
Bednarski’s 17 assists and four aces topped the Mustangs in those categories while Keira Sossong scooped up a dozen digs.
