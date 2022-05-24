SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – The last time Berlin Brothersvalley was at Shanksville-Stonycreek, it let an early five-run lead slip away in a 9-8 setback.
In their return trip for the first round of the District 5 Class 1A baseball playoffs, the Mountaineers scored three times in the first inning and weren’t about to have history repeat itself.
Senior Tyler Miller threw four innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on only two hits and the offense provided just enough breathing room for Berlin to hang on for a 9-6 victory on Tuesday afternoon to advance to Thursday’s semifinal matchup against top-seeded Rockwood.
“We got a good lead in the first,” Miller said. “Then, they came back and got a couple hits. We just started hitting our spots as pitchers, and that really just shut them down altogether.”
Berlin sophomores Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis each had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Cory Jose had a hit and scored twice. Hayden Hutzell slapped a single and scored a run. Caleb Leonard walked twice and scored two runs.
“Pace came up huge with some hits, same with Craig,” said second-year Berlin coach Zach Cooney, who notched his first playoff win. “All the guys came together as one today and played pretty well.”
Jose picked up the save in relief of Jarvis, who surrendered four runs on four hits in two innings of work.
The Mountaineers took advantage of two walks and two errors in what was an extended top of the first where they sent eight batters to the plate against Shanksville starter Isaac Jamison, who took the loss after giving up five runs, none earned, on four hits in four innings.
Shanksville responded in the bottom half when senior Ty Walker launched a two-run home run to left field to make it 3-2.
The blast was his team-leading 30th hit of the season. It also gave him 32 RBIs, which also topped the Vikings.
“I’m going to have to go back and check the numbers with this last game, but Ty potentially had a record-setting season for Shanksville baseball,” Shanksville coach Luke Mihelcic said. “His leadership will be irreplaceable.”
Berlin added two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and it needed each and every one of them after Shanksville scratched out four runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to one at 7-6.
The Vikings had traffic on the base paths in the final two innings, but the Mountaineers’ defense rose to the occasion.
Shanksville’s Christian Musser worked a leadoff walk to start the sixth, but was picked off first by Jarvis and then tagged out in the ensuing rundown. Ian Fox followed and also walked, but was thrown out at second base by Berlin backstop Cooper Huston.
Zion Manthey walked to begin the home half of the seventh and went to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Alec Thiele hit a shot off of Leonard’s glove at third base and the ball skipped to the outfield. It was recovered by the shortstop Prosser, who fired home to Huston to nab Manthey for the second out.
“Obviously, at that stage of the ballgame, I was trying to push across as many runs as we could with any opportunity that we had,” said Mihelcic.
The Mountaineers will look to upset the Rockets, who won both regular-season meetings, including a narrow 6-5 victory at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
“We played them well up at Altoona,” said Cooney. “It was a close game. These guys are looking forward to that game. They (the Rockets) are pretty talented. We’re going to hopefully have a good game plan put together and get our guys in the right positions and go from there.”
