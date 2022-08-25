BERLIN, Pa. – While this season marks the final time Berlin Brothersvalley will play in the WestPAC, the Mountaineers have consistent goals heading into 2022.
Berlin Brothersvalley expects to compete for league and district crowns as it always has over coach Doug Paul’s tenure. The Mountaineers return 20 lettermen and 10 starters on each side of the ball to provide a solid foundation.
“We have a lot of players returning this year,” Paul said. “We pretty much keep the same goals every year – ultimately, to win a district championship and win a conference championship.
“To get there, our main goal is to get better every week. Every week, we want to improve upon ourselves. Right now, we’re focused on Conemaugh Valley in Week 1 and then we’ll go from there.”
Berlin Brothersvalley will join the Inter-County Conference in 2023-24.
In 2021, the Mountaineers went 8-3 despite only returning three starters on both offense and defense from 2020.
Berlin Brothersvalley expects to take another leap forward this fall.
“I think we’ll be pretty good,” said senior tight end and defensive end Colby McClucas, the 2021 Somerset County defensive MVP with 76 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
“I feel like we’ll be a really consistent team,” McClucas said. “We’ve definitely got most of our athletes back. I think a big goal this year is to make it to states. That would be really nice just to make the season last as long as we can with it being my senior year.”
A budding team chemistry has only gotten stronger over the offseason.
“We have really good team chemistry,” said senior lineman Grant Mathias, who collected 72 tackles in 2021.
“We worked really hard in the offseason. We have a lot of guys that can play and there’s a lot of backups that can really play, too.
“Having so many starters back, it’s definitely a confidence booster because everyone knows how to play and know all the ins and outs of our offense and defense.”
Paul believes this year’s team has a really good connection.
“It’s a very close-knit team,” Paul said. “It’s almost like one big family. Some of our more successful teams had that type of chemistry and I really feel this year’s team has that chemistry.”
Junior quarterback Pace Prosser leads the offense after throwing for 1,619 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021. He added 364 rushing yards and three scores.
Senior Ryan Blubaugh led the team with 452 rushing yards and five touchdowns and 52 receptions for 692 yards and eight scores.
“We really wanted to work on our passing game this summer,” Paul said. “I think we made some great strides in that. I feel confident in that part of the game. We have six receivers I feel confident could be our No. 1 receiver any given Friday night.”
While the offense looks to be in good hands, Paul is equally pumped up about his team’s defense. The unit held opponents to 15 points or fewer on six occasions in 2021.
“I’m excited about our defense this year,” Paul said. “They’re just fast, aggressive and have a little bit of an attitude. We had to put the reigns back on some of them this summer in some of the seven-on-sevens because they wanted to play super-aggressive.”
“Our defense is looking really good, too,” McClucas said. “We just have a bunch of athletes. Our line’s definitely really fast. That’s going to be a big help.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
